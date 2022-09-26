ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Lagarde
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Fortune

A ‘classic moment of failed technocracy’ is rocketing us all towards a global recession, according to Adam Tooze, the internet’s favorite economic historian

Adam Tooze says history won't look back kindly on today's economic policymakers. Central banks around the world are trying to tame rising inflation by raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh

HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday as the strong dollar threatened to hamper U.S. exports while expected increases in interest rates raise the prospect of world recession cutting demand. Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world markets also burdened. Soybeans were underpinned by hopes of more...
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
Reuters

Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
NBC San Diego

Pimco's Ivascyn Sees a Mild Recession Ahead and Several Investing Opportunities

The U.S. is likely headed toward a "fairly mild recession" due to strong fundamentals, according to Pimco bond expert Dan Ivascyn. Ivascyn said the investing environment remains fertile. He cited fixed income opportunities in high-quality emerging markets as well as mortgages and banks. The U.S. is likely headed toward a...
