Stronger than expected momentum in the Biden economy just made Bank of America revise its recession forecast
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in June 2022. Back in July, Bank of America hired Michael Gapen as its chief U.S. economist, and the former Barclays exec began his tenure with a gutsy call, arguing a “mild recession” would hit the U.S. by the end of the year.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
msn.com
‘We are in deep trouble’: Billionaire investor Druckenmiller believes Fed’s monetary tightening will push the economy into recession in 2023
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a “hard landing” for the U.S. economy by the end of 2023 as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening will result in a recession. “I will be stunned if we don’t have a recession in ‘23. I don’t know the timing but...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
CNBC
European markets close lower; sterling slumps to historic low against the dollar
European stocks ended a choppy day lower on Monday as investors continued to weigh the deteriorating economic outlook in the region. Concern for the global growth outlook has been increasing as inflation remains high and central banks resort to aggressive interest rate hikes to try to tame rising prices. Investors...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after Britain calms markets
Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world.
Oil plunges to eight-month low on strong dollar, recession fears
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged over 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession.
A ‘classic moment of failed technocracy’ is rocketing us all towards a global recession, according to Adam Tooze, the internet’s favorite economic historian
Adam Tooze says history won't look back kindly on today's economic policymakers. Central banks around the world are trying to tame rising inflation by raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key lending rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh
HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday as the strong dollar threatened to hamper U.S. exports while expected increases in interest rates raise the prospect of world recession cutting demand. Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world markets also burdened. Soybeans were underpinned by hopes of more...
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
Bank of England raises rates but avoids bolder hike like Fed
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised its key interest rate Thursday by another half-percentage point to the highest level in 14 years, but despite facing inflation that outpaces other major economies, it avoided more aggressive hikes made by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks. It...
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
Fed's Evans sees interest rates peaking at 4.50-4.75%
Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates to a range between 4.50% and 4.75%, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday, a more aggressive stance than he has previously embraced that underscores the central bank's hardening resolve to quash excessively high inflation.
NBC San Diego
Pimco's Ivascyn Sees a Mild Recession Ahead and Several Investing Opportunities
The U.S. is likely headed toward a "fairly mild recession" due to strong fundamentals, according to Pimco bond expert Dan Ivascyn. Ivascyn said the investing environment remains fertile. He cited fixed income opportunities in high-quality emerging markets as well as mortgages and banks. The U.S. is likely headed toward a...
