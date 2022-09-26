ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Police Officers Injured After Driver Crashes Into Patrol Car In Yonkers

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yawea_0iAefx5z00
Two Yonkers police officers were injured when an alleged drunk driver backed into their police cruiser. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department and Google Maps street view

Two Westchester police officers were injured after an alleged drunk driver pulled over for traffic violations backed into their police cruiser.

The incident took place in Yonkers around 3 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24 on Bronx River Road.

According to Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police, during the stop the driver backed his vehicle into the police car.

The officers received minor injuries, police said.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with DUI.

