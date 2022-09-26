ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
2 extreme MLB postseason format ideas to shake up the league

What are some ideas that could shake up the MLB postseason? Let’s look back in time, as well as to other sports for some inspiration. I felt like writing kind of a ridiculous article because I think it is fun to experiment with more out-there ideas for baseball to spike more interest in the sport. Now, let’s be clear, I am not delusional. I don’t think either of these MLB postseason ideas would ever really come to fruition, but I think they are interesting to look into to see how they could affect the sport from a game-to-game perspective, from the fan’s side of things, the league, and its marketing.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday

The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Reds vs. Pirates, a matchup for the ages

Cincinnati’s quest for a 4th place finish in the National League Central took a dent on Monday evening, as the Pittsburgh Pirates thumped thoroughly the Reds to an 8-3 tune. Oneil Cruz had a 4-hit day, the Cincinnati bullpen did Cincinnati bullpen things, and the end result was the Pirates creeping to within 3.0 games of the Reds for the prize of 4th in this, the greatest division in baseball history.
Reds' Mike Siani (head) sidelined for Wednesday matinee

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani (head) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. What It Means:. Siani exited Tuesday's game in the eighth inning after injuring his head while attempting a diving catch. He passed concussion tests afterward,...
Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?

Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
Rodolfo Castro resting Wednesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Castro will take a seat for the second time this series after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts on Tuesday. Ke'Bryan Hayes will replace Castro on third base and bat fifth.
