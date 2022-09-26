Read full article on original website
Michael Kay owns Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Yankees AL East clinch
Uhh … we’ll take “What Hits Different” for $1,000, please, Alex. What a difference 24 hours makes. On Monday night, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was atop the world, calling the Rogers Centre “his house” after notching the game-winning, walk-off RBI to sink the New York Yankees.
For Reds and Pirates, last-place finish at stake
The Pittsburgh Pirates and visiting Cincinnati Reds will be in contention for something in a series that opens Monday evening
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Cincinnati Bengals All-White Jerseys and Helmets Mean Joe Burrow Is Going to be Covered in Grass Stains
The Bengals new all-white uniforms look sharp.
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
numberfire.com
Stuart Fairchild sitting for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Fairchild will move to the bench on Tuesday with Mike Siani starting in center field. Siani will bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3...
Kevin Newman's 10th-inning walk-off single saves Pirates, helps sweep Reds
Just how they drew it up. That could not be said of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ extra-innings win over Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon. Kevin Newman’s 10th-inning walk-off single to center field sealed a 4-3 victory and completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Reds. The last time the two...
2 extreme MLB postseason format ideas to shake up the league
What are some ideas that could shake up the MLB postseason? Let’s look back in time, as well as to other sports for some inspiration. I felt like writing kind of a ridiculous article because I think it is fun to experiment with more out-there ideas for baseball to spike more interest in the sport. Now, let’s be clear, I am not delusional. I don’t think either of these MLB postseason ideas would ever really come to fruition, but I think they are interesting to look into to see how they could affect the sport from a game-to-game perspective, from the fan’s side of things, the league, and its marketing.
MLB・
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
numberfire.com
Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
Miguel Andújar joining Pirates angers Yankees fans over lost Gerrit Cole trade
It’s all come full circle. Gerrit Cole is on the New York Yankees. Clint (Jackson) Frazier is floating along. And Miguel Andújar is a Pittsburgh Pirate. Just like we drew it all up … back in 2018 before Cole was sent to the Houston Astros after the Buccos spurned the Yanks in trade talks.
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
numberfire.com
Jerar Encarnacion sitting for Miami Tuesday
The Miami Marlins did not include Jerar Encarnacion in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Encarnacion will sit out Tuesday's game as Brian Anderson takes over for him in right field, and Garrett Cooper starts at designated hitter and hits fourth. Encarnacion has made 81 plate...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Red Reporter
Reds vs. Pirates, a matchup for the ages
Cincinnati’s quest for a 4th place finish in the National League Central took a dent on Monday evening, as the Pittsburgh Pirates thumped thoroughly the Reds to an 8-3 tune. Oneil Cruz had a 4-hit day, the Cincinnati bullpen did Cincinnati bullpen things, and the end result was the Pirates creeping to within 3.0 games of the Reds for the prize of 4th in this, the greatest division in baseball history.
numberfire.com
Reds' Mike Siani (head) sidelined for Wednesday matinee
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani (head) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. What It Means:. Siani exited Tuesday's game in the eighth inning after injuring his head while attempting a diving catch. He passed concussion tests afterward,...
Barry Bonds-Yankees marriage would’ve altered the best of Red Sox history
The New York Yankees of the 1990s were a force to be reckoned with. Between 1990-99, they clinched two Wild Card berths and won the World Series in each of the three years that they won the division. Now, imagine if the 90s Yankees had Barry Bonds. According to Bonds...
Yardbarker
Stats show offensive line to blame for hits, pressures Bengals' Joe Burrow has endured?
Ahead of the Week 3 game at the New York Jets that the Cincinnati Bengals comfortably won 27-12 to improve to 1-2 on the season, insiders such as Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post and former defensive player Bart Scott discussed who was to blame for why Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow endured a league-high 13 sacks over the campaign's first two games. La Canfora suggested the Cincinnati offensive line wasn't doing enough to protect Burrow, while Scott argued the 25-year-old was targeting star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase far too often.
numberfire.com
Rodolfo Castro resting Wednesday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Castro will take a seat for the second time this series after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts on Tuesday. Ke'Bryan Hayes will replace Castro on third base and bat fifth.
