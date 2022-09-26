ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

cleveland19.com

Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
AKRON, OH
WDTN

School leader responds to gun brought on bus

A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

31-year-old woman fatally shot in North Randall

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — The North Randall Police Department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the North Randall Police, a shooting happened at the Randall...
NORTH RANDALL, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Roby Stewart, 38, of Cleveland. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
CANTON, OH
