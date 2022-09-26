Read full article on original website
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
Ohio man arrested after reportedly knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
Report: Girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Trumbull County woman jailed on child endangering charge
She is currently being held without bond.
School leader responds to gun brought on bus
A day after an 11-year-old girl was found to have a loaded gun on a school bus in Youngstown heading home from St. Joseph the Provider school, Father Michael Swierz, the president of the school, is speaking out about the incident.
31-year-old woman fatally shot in North Randall
NORTH RANDALL, Ohio — The North Randall Police Department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the North Randall Police, a shooting happened at the Randall...
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high speed chase.
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood identified
PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night when Pittsburgh police responded to a call of gunshots in the area. The man was found in the 500 block of Kohne Street in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood, police said. The man, later identified as...
whbc.com
Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit
AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
Student found with loaded gun on bus
A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun.
cleveland19.com
Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Roby Stewart, 38, of Cleveland. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of...
No one injured after house shot up in Youngstown
Police said no one was hurt early Saturday evening after over two dozen rounds were fired at a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue.
Akron duo charged with safecracking in Jackson Twp.
Two people from Akron are sitting in the Mahoning County Jail after being arrested Monday in Jackson Township.
Ohio man arrested after trying to run person over in front yard
Shawn Yoder, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault, possession of criminal tools, vandalism, possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
Family remembers slain Youngstown man 1 year later
Brandon Leonelli's family gathered Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery where he is buried.
Man accused of bringing bat, gun to fight in Hubbard
A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man and threatened to use his gun on him.
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
whbc.com
Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
