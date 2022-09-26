Read full article on original website
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
First ‘Werewolf by Night’ Reactions Call It “Unique,” “Delightful,” and a Fantastic Tribute to Monster Movies
Disney surprised Marvel fans at the recent D23 expo with the first trailer for Werewolf by Night, an upcoming horror comedy special coming to the streamer just in time for Halloween. The campy comics adaptation serves as the directorial debut of renowned music composer, and Disney darling, Michael Giacchino known for his incredible scores for films like Disney's Up, Coco, The Incredibles, Rogue: One a Star Wars Story, and LOST, to name a few.
Werewolf by Night Wants to Introduce Monsters Into the MCU
Euphoria’s Storm Reid is joining the Nun sequel. Sarah Michelle Gellar teases her Teen Wolf spinoff hero. Jon Hurwitz wants a sixth season of Cobra Kai. Plus, another look at Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Rick and Morty. Spoilers now!. The Nun 2. THR reports...
How 'High' Were The Hobbits? Peter Jackson And 'Lord Of The Rings' Actors Tell The Whole Truth
The saga of "The Lord of the Rings" has the undisputed love of stoners throughout the land. This is due, among many other reasons, to the comical nods to marijuana in this spectacular work. And, although Tolkien did not delve into this concept, the creator of the film series, Peter Jackson, took the liberty to do it.
The Last Of Us trailer: the apocalypse is here in our first look at HBO's mega-budget adaptation
The first trailer for The Last Of Us, the long-awaited and much-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's hugely successful videogame, has arrived. Click below to watch it:. The series, which was first announced in March 2020, stars The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal and British rising star Bella Ramsey. It takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly virus.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
Dozens Of Don’t Worry Darling Crew Members Share Statement After Reports Of On Set ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde Rolled Around
Numerous Don't Worry Darling crew members signed off on a statement that addresses the latest alleged controversy.
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Latest Marvel News: New ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans worried while Phase Four’s biggest problem is identified
It’s time to dive back into the Quantum Realm of revelations that is our daily Marvel news roundup. What everyone’s talking about this Saturday includes our first glimpse at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which has left folks very worried indeed. Elsewhere, the biggest problem that’s bogged down Phase Four may have been found as a thrilling Thunderbolts theory suggests a new Hulk-adjacent hero could smash onto the scene.
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
Hellraiser (2022) trailer has such sights to show you
The first full-length trailer for the latest Hellraiser movie is here and fans of the long-running franchise will be pleased that the Cenobites including Pinhead feature prominently, as well as the Lament Configuration AKA LeMarchand’s Puzzle Box. Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for spooky season – on October 7.
Deadpool 3 Will Bring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Into the MCU
Out of nowhere this evening, Ryan Reynolds teased that a new Deadpool film, coming in 2024, will bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—alongside his own beloved take on the merc with a mouth, of course. In the teaser, Reynolds formally confirms that Deadpool 3 will...
‘Werewolf By Night’ Reviews Say It’s Marvel Horror Done Right
Disney+'s first Halloween special is finally coming out, and critics are loving it. It's not out on the streaming platform for the public to view just yet... but it’s coming very soon. Werewolf By Night will hit Disney+ on October 7. A Werewolf By Night project has actually been in the works since roughly 2001. The special itself is directed by Michael Giacchino, a first-time director, but long-time Marvel composer.
