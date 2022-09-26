J.K. Dobbins plays his first game since January 2021; Joey Bosa suffers groin injury: Ohio State NFL roundup

Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game
The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update on Donovan Edwards ahead of Michigan-Iowa
Michigan heads to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to face Iowa, looking to improve its record to 5-0. The Wolverines scored 50 or more points in their first 3 games before a 34-27 win over Maryland in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh’s team, though, has been without Donovan Edwards for a good...
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
Joe Burrow looking forward to growing relationship with Cavs’ guard Donovan Mitchell
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Third-year Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow already has incredible status throughout the state of Ohio, and now, that reaches to new Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell. The guard was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavaliers on Sept. 1 for a massive package that included Lauri...
How Cameron Sample, DJ Reader and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The Bengals defense was stout in their 27-12 win on Sunday. Though the Bengals entered the last quarter with a 15-point lead, the Bengals shut out the Jets offense to cap off the win. Trey Hendrickson led the Bengals with an overall defense grade of 94.2,...
Keep putting stock in Tee Higgins, especially for Week 4: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a wide receiving corps as talented as the Bengals have, Tee Higgins certainly gets lost in the shuffle. The third-year wideout has had a trying season thus far, and through it all, he’s been wildly productive — even if the accumulative stats don’t show it.
Ohio State, Jaxon Smith-Njigba managing hamstring injury in best way possible
If you’re a casual Ohio State fan, you might not have noticed much of a difference when Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered his hamstring injury in the first quarter of the first game against Notre Dame. After all, the Buckeyes still threw for 223 yards and sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka stepped up with nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in that win.
Stars align for Joe Burrow to be a good bet against the Dolphins: Michael Niziolek
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played on a Thursday night. That game came in Week 4 at Paycor Stadium (then-Paul Brown) as well. Burrow orchestrated a fourth quarter comeback with a pair of 70-plus yard drives to...
Bengals vs. Dolphins prediction: Picks for the Thursday prime-time game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals will host Miami on Thursday night in a prime-time game airing on Amazon Prime. The Dolphins have all sorts of offensive weapons and are one of the NFL’s hottest teams going back to last season when they closed out the year winning eight of their last nine games.
Myles Garrett not ruled out for Falcons and will return Thursday; Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward among 7 idle with injuries
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett wasn’t at the Browns facility Wednesday after sustaining multiple injuries in his car accident, but Kevin Stefanski expects him back on Thursday. “On Myles, very, very grateful that he is okay,” Stefanski said. “I’ve spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting, but...
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns had a solid showing on the ground against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Thanks to an excellent showing from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and a second-half awakening from the Browns defense, the pressure was lowered for the RB1-A, RB1-B duo to carry the offense. But...
DraftKings promo code: wrap September with 40-1 NFL odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings promo code unlocks a can’t-miss welcome offer for new customers. With a single $5+ NFL moneyline bet, players can tackle...
Bally Sports Ohio announces changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio viewers will notice a few changes to Cleveland Cavaliers broadcasts this season. Cayleigh Griffin, who spent the 2018-19 season covering the team as a host and reporter when the network was known as Fox Sports Ohio, returns as the new host of “Cavaliers Live,” which airs before and after every game on Bally Sports Ohio. She’ll be joined by the show’s longtime co-host, former Cavaliers player Campy Russell.
Ryan Day Was Asked When Ohio State Star Might Return
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are awaiting the return of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The junior injured his hamstring during the Buckeyes' season opener against Notre Dame. He's since missed two of their last three games and saw limited playing time when attempting to come back in Week 3.
The Cleveland Cavaliers season begins: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- After an eventful offseason, finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers have hit the court to start the new season. After hosting team media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, the Cavaliers held their first two days of practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
