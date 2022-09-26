ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery now open in Plano

Goat & Vine Restaurant Winery offers a variety of home-made pastas, steaks and wine labels for its guests. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery opened its new south Plano location Aug 13. This eatery features house-made pastas, steaks and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy. Diners also have the opportunity to join the eatery's wine club for exclusive benefits such as wine tastings. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is located at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1040, in Plano. 945-234-4628. www.goatandvinewinery.com.
PLANO, TX
Jai Meals postpones opening of vegan restaurant in Richardson

Jai Meals will offer plant-based foods at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson. (Courtesy Jai Meals) Jai Meals is now planning to open this fall in Richardson at the corner of Coit and Campbell roads. Originally, the ownership said the vegan restaurant would open this summer at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson, after previously being located in The Shops at Willow Bend food court in Plano. No official grand opening date has been announced, but a listing by the company says Nov. 1. Jai Meals offers a variety of plant-based foods, including pasta and other dishes. www.jaimeals.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Body Boutique Spa offers facials, makeup services in new Grapevine location

The local spa offers facial and body treatments, makeup and hair services, sugaring hair removal and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Body Boutique Spa reopened at 901 W. Wall St., Ste. 103, Grapevine, on Sept. 1, according to owner Kristen Jarvis. The spa was previously located at 2855 Exchange Blvd., Southlake. Clients can receive facial and body treatments, makeup and hair services, sugaring hair removal and more. 817-975-0735. www.bodyboutiquespa.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville

Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Featured Frisco neighborhood: The Trails

The Trails in Frisco (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper)a. This month’s featured neighborhood is The Trails. The neighborhood is located at the northwest corner of Teel Road and Main Street. Nearby attractions: Future Grand Park, The Trails Golf, PGA Frisco, Frisco Square, Lake Lewisville. Miranda joined Community Impact Newspaper as...
FRISCO, TX
The Canine Cookie Company to relocate in downtown McKinney

Canine Cookie Company will open in its new Downtown McKinney location on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) The Canine Cookie Company relocating its downtown retail location. The business will close at 213 E Louisiana St. on Sept. 26 and reopen its new location at 208 E. Virginia St., McKinney, on Oct. 1, according to a sign posted at the store. The new location will be roughly 200 ft. north of the old one, next door to Fontina Ristorante and still a part of Historic Downtown McKinney. The relocation comes after the owner, Stephanie Farrar, announced the closure of her current location in an online post. The Canine Cookie Company has been open nearly 20 years, and specializes in making “healthy, natural, and simplistic” dog treats, according to its website. The company also sells its products online, as well as at various McKinney retailers, including Local Yocal, Groovy Coop and Dempsey’s Market. 214-769-4886. www.thecaninecookiecompany.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
