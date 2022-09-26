Read full article on original website
Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery now open in Plano
Goat & Vine Restaurant Winery offers a variety of home-made pastas, steaks and wine labels for its guests. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery opened its new south Plano location Aug 13. This eatery features house-made pastas, steaks and multiple wine labels for guests to enjoy. Diners also have the opportunity to join the eatery's wine club for exclusive benefits such as wine tastings. Goat & Vine Restaurant + Winery is located at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1040, in Plano. 945-234-4628. www.goatandvinewinery.com.
Jai Meals postpones opening of vegan restaurant in Richardson
Jai Meals will offer plant-based foods at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson. (Courtesy Jai Meals) Jai Meals is now planning to open this fall in Richardson at the corner of Coit and Campbell roads. Originally, the ownership said the vegan restaurant would open this summer at 1930 N. Coit Road, Ste. 140, Richardson, after previously being located in The Shops at Willow Bend food court in Plano. No official grand opening date has been announced, but a listing by the company says Nov. 1. Jai Meals offers a variety of plant-based foods, including pasta and other dishes. www.jaimeals.com.
Viral TikTok Shows 'People Don't Know How To Act' At New Texas H-E-B Store
The new store opened on September 21st.
A behind-the-scenes look at Mi Cocina on the Park
Every Dallasite has their go-to MiCocina order but this time, we are visiting MiCocina on the Park, which is a banner location that opened on the 30th anniversary year.
Body Boutique Spa offers facials, makeup services in new Grapevine location
The local spa offers facial and body treatments, makeup and hair services, sugaring hair removal and more. (Courtesy Pexels) Body Boutique Spa reopened at 901 W. Wall St., Ste. 103, Grapevine, on Sept. 1, according to owner Kristen Jarvis. The spa was previously located at 2855 Exchange Blvd., Southlake. Clients can receive facial and body treatments, makeup and hair services, sugaring hair removal and more. 817-975-0735. www.bodyboutiquespa.com.
See 3 business openings in Lake Highlands, Lakewood in the past month
JJ's Cafe serves popular Mexican brunch dishes, including chilaquiles. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) The following businesses have opened in the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas in the past month. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. On the corner of Live Oak and Skillman streets, a restaurant—part diner, part Irish pub,...
Friends of the Keller Library bookstore nearly doubles inventory following move
Fort Worth resident Whitney Newby (right), and her four children visited the Friends of the Keller Library bookstore on Sept. 28 in Keller. Looking at books with her are Liam (center) and Beckham (left). Behind Liam is Lanie and Bear. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) The Friends of the Keller Library...
starlocalmedia.com
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville
Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
JJ’s Cafe offers Tex-Mex flavors, brunch in Lake Highlands
JJ's Cafe serves popular Mexican brunch dishes, including chilaquiles. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) Lake Highlands restaurateur Jose Ramirez said he has put every part of himself into his signature brunch restaurant. Ramirez first came to Dallas in 2010 after working for a decade as a chef in Southern California. He...
Viral TikTok shows Frisco 'don't know how to act' at first H-E-B
Reports say sales may have been $1 million.
Featured Frisco neighborhood: The Trails
The Trails in Frisco (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper)a. This month’s featured neighborhood is The Trails. The neighborhood is located at the northwest corner of Teel Road and Main Street. Nearby attractions: Future Grand Park, The Trails Golf, PGA Frisco, Frisco Square, Lake Lewisville. Miranda joined Community Impact Newspaper as...
Check out 3 businesses in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Crisp & Green has locations across the U.S. (Courtesy Steele Brands) The following businesses have been featured in the Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake areas in the past several weeks. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Crisp & Green held a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 8 for its Southlake location's grand...
Free Halloween-themed festival in Plano set for late October
If you want some free, family-friendly fun this Halloween season, the city of Play has got you covered.
The Gyro Shop serves New York-style gyros in Frisco
The combo chicken and lamb gyro platter ($10.99) is served with rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, corn, black olives, jalapeno, pickled vegetables, chickpeas and sliced pickles. It is topped with signature white sauce and hot sauce. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) The Gyro Shop started out as a food truck in New...
Made By Sue specializes in sewing, embroidery and alterations in Keller
Among the popular items at Made by Sue are college spirit towel wraps with a name or monogram ($42.95). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Soon after Sue Pruente moved to Keller with her family in 1999, she met people who needed her skill set. “We were at a baseball game, and...
Ghost Trees: Fall Webworms Infest Dallas-Fort Worth Ahead of Halloween
My AirPods were blasting Depeche Mode on a recent morning run with my two dogs when all of a sudden I had a faceful of fine, silky thread. I hadn’t even noticed that my neighbor’s tree had seemingly transformed overnight from a healthy hackberry into something you might see in the Addams family’s yard.
The Canine Cookie Company to relocate in downtown McKinney
Canine Cookie Company will open in its new Downtown McKinney location on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) The Canine Cookie Company relocating its downtown retail location. The business will close at 213 E Louisiana St. on Sept. 26 and reopen its new location at 208 E. Virginia St., McKinney, on Oct. 1, according to a sign posted at the store. The new location will be roughly 200 ft. north of the old one, next door to Fontina Ristorante and still a part of Historic Downtown McKinney. The relocation comes after the owner, Stephanie Farrar, announced the closure of her current location in an online post. The Canine Cookie Company has been open nearly 20 years, and specializes in making “healthy, natural, and simplistic” dog treats, according to its website. The company also sells its products online, as well as at various McKinney retailers, including Local Yocal, Groovy Coop and Dempsey’s Market. 214-769-4886. www.thecaninecookiecompany.com.
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
