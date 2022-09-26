Canine Cookie Company will open in its new Downtown McKinney location on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) The Canine Cookie Company relocating its downtown retail location. The business will close at 213 E Louisiana St. on Sept. 26 and reopen its new location at 208 E. Virginia St., McKinney, on Oct. 1, according to a sign posted at the store. The new location will be roughly 200 ft. north of the old one, next door to Fontina Ristorante and still a part of Historic Downtown McKinney. The relocation comes after the owner, Stephanie Farrar, announced the closure of her current location in an online post. The Canine Cookie Company has been open nearly 20 years, and specializes in making “healthy, natural, and simplistic” dog treats, according to its website. The company also sells its products online, as well as at various McKinney retailers, including Local Yocal, Groovy Coop and Dempsey’s Market. 214-769-4886. www.thecaninecookiecompany.com.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO