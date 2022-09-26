ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Zelenskyy Confirms Biden Has Sent Highly-Sought-After NASAMS Defense System To Ukraine In Fight Against Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country had received sophisticated air defense systems from the U.S. for its war against Russia. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview broadcast on Sunday, said Ukraine received the long-sought National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) from Washington, whose shipment was approved by President Joe Biden's administration late last month.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Tickets#Ne White House#Luggage#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Americans
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy