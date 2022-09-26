We have an update on the hit and run incident in Florence County that was reported last week. The fatal hit and run collision occurred on September 17th on Church Street near June Lane and resulted in the death of Kentrey Levar White-Long. Monday morning Zae’Kwon Washington turned himself in to the Florence Police Department. Washington will face the charge of a hit and run involving death. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond at his hearing. Investigators are continuing to gather information regarding the incident.

