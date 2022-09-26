Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating deadly Tuesday night shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to reports of “shots heard” at the Cypress River Apartments shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a police report. Police located a victim inside a blue Chrysler 300 […]
2nd person jailed in investigation of dragging death in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was dragged across Florence streets by a car after being hit while standing in the road after getting out of his vehicle after a rollover crash. Quandelin Latrice Washington, 35, of Florence was arrested Monday and […]
wfxg.com
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
wfxb.com
Florence County Hit And Run Suspect Now In Custody
We have an update on the hit and run incident in Florence County that was reported last week. The fatal hit and run collision occurred on September 17th on Church Street near June Lane and resulted in the death of Kentrey Levar White-Long. Monday morning Zae’Kwon Washington turned himself in to the Florence Police Department. Washington will face the charge of a hit and run involving death. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and denied bond at his hearing. Investigators are continuing to gather information regarding the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
Deputies investigating after several shot inside vehicle on Manning Highway
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Williamsburg County. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) found several gunshot victims inside a vehicle off Manning Highway and Mary Road on September 17th. Investigators believe the victims were traveling on Manning Highway when a vehicle – traveling in the same […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
live5news.com
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Deputies locate missing Georgetown woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a woman with autism who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found safe. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday, was located Wednesday morning in Florence County.
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
live5news.com
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach man dies after Socastee-area shooting
SOCASTEE — A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a car wash near Socastee. Horry County Police responded at 1:57 p.m. Sept. 22 to a report of shots fired near the Bay Road Car Wash located near Socastee. Witnesses told police that they saw two sedans sitting...
Horry County woman awarded $3M after suing Atlantic Beach bar she says overserved driver
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who sued an Atlantic Beach bar after she was hurt in a crash after leaving the bar with a motorcycle driver has been awarded $3 million, according to Horry County court records obtained by News13. Tanya E. Boyle sued the then-owners of the Off the Hook Social Club […]
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured in Clarendon County crash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Clarendon County. The crash happened on Old Georgetown Road and Home Branch Road, according to troopers. A truck was traveling north on Old Georgetown Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Home...
live5news.com
Vehicles, tire pile catch fire in Conway, HCFR investigating
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters battled a fire that consumed a pile of tires and two vehicles in Conway Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to an outside fire just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunset Drive in Conway. Two vehicles and a pile of tires caught fire,...
wbtw.com
Serious injuries reported in Conway-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injures were reported Tuesday in a crash in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at 5:07 p.m. in the area of Dongola Highway and Gobblers Run, HCFR said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 📲 Download...
sharkattackonline.com
Two Teens Arrested in Myrtle Beach
Today a teen was busted for his crimes in Myrtle Beach along with a missing teenage girl. The 19-year-old teen Jamal Prince was wanted for attempted murder and the teenage girl was wanted for running away with him. Corbin McConville says, “My golly gee that is so crazy.”. Jamal...
Moncks Corner Woman’s Death Ruled A Homicide: Coroner
The victim has been identified as Susie Kochever, 65, of Moncks Corner. The post Moncks Corner Woman’s Death Ruled A Homicide: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
wach.com
Coroner identifies body found floating in Lake Moultrie Sunday; SCDNR investigating
LAKE MOULTRIE, S.C. (WCIV) — S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Moultrie over the weekend. SCDNR officials say a local angler discovered the body floating nearby a boat around 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. On Monday,...
Comments / 3