Spring Lake Park, MN

Spring Lake Park's Frei wins state triathlon championship

 2 days ago

In a race of strength, speed, endurance and mettle, Spring Lake Park’s Isaiah Frei stood atop the state, winning the USA Triathlon High School State Championship. Frei finished first in the 0-19 age group in the international distance, the same used in Olympic competitions.

Triathlons are nothing new for Frei, falling in love with the swim, bike and run competitions at an early age.

“I ran my first triathlon when I was only 8,” Frei said. “It was a kids triathlon that raised money for families battling cancer. Since then, I have competed in four triathlons at varying distances and locations.”

Frei remains in shape for triathlons throughout the school year. He’s a three-sport athlete for Spring Lake Park High School in cross-country, swimming, and track and field, then via extra biking during the summer, with more running and swimming mixed in.

“I have been swimming competitively for almost six years, and four years with the high school team, getting as far as top eight in section finals in multiple events,” Frei said. “I have been running for 10 years, and have run three full years of cross-country through the high school, training my stamina and building my form to be able to complete longer races. I have biked consistently every summer since the lockdown started, working up the stamina, strength and mileage every year, getting up to a 115-mile solo bike ride earlier this August on the Lake Wobegon Trail. I intended to run a different triathlon this summer in August, but didn’t compete when the weather was going to potentially cancel the race.”

While triathlons were nothing new, the distance of the race was, the first time covering an Olympic distance. The race began with a swim of 0.93 miles, then a 23-mile bike and a 6.2-mile run. To put into perspective, the longest high school swim race is 500 yards, less than a third of that distance, and the run is twice as long as a high school cross-country 5K.

With a near-marathon bike in-between.

“I really wasn’t sure what to expect,” Frei said. “I knew my abilities in each of the three disciplines alone, but had never put them together in this magnitude before. Because of this, my biggest goal was to finish this race without injuring myself and potentially jeopardizing the rest of my cross-country season.

“The swim was long, but I felt totally in my element, as that is my main focus year-round, and I was passing people that started ahead of me the whole time. The bike ride was very windy, and everybody around me had superior professional equipment, giving them an advantage. The run, however, was the hardest part. I was tired getting started, and it took me a significant amount of time to get my running legs after the bike ride, but about 4 miles in I started to feel good and began to pass people again all the way to the finish.”

Start times were staggered, leaving Frei in the middle of competitors until the end, despite leading his age group.

“Because of the way the race was seeded, I was finishing with D-I college kids from the likes of the Universities of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin that started significantly before I did,” Frei said. “This meant I had somebody to race through the line, rather than finishing alone at the front of the race.”

It also meant, however, that he didn’t know where he had finished in his age division until after the race had concluded, providing a post-race surprise, and celebration.

“It was, however, at once exciting and relieving to finish knowing with near certainty that I had finished ahead of the people against whom I was competing directly,” Frei said.

Already proven to be at the top of the state in triathlons, Frei has no intention of slowing down, hoping to continue the multi-sport test into the future.

“Absolutely,” Frei said. “At this point I intend to do at least one every year for the foreseeable future. This race qualified me for age group nationals next summer, so depending on where that’s hosted, I may compete there next year.”

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
