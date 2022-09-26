Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels Lamar County to host volunteer event on Sept. 29
A delivery volunteer can deliver as little as twice a month, delivery takes less than an hour and can be done on your lunch break. Meals On Wheels Lamar County is in need of volunteers to deliver meals. “A delivery volunteer can deliver as little as twice a month, delivery takes less than an hour and can be done on your lunch break. In fact, several routes can be delivered in as little as 30 minutes,” said Shelly Braziel, Executive Director.
Paris ISD Elementary campuses participant in “Start with Hello” program || Sponsored by Quality Care ER
Aikin Elementary, Justiss Elementary, and T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center are participating in “Start with Hello” week. Photo – Justiss students Bryce Jeffery, Enrique Navarro, Tylan Colbert, and Ce’niyah Finch help place butterflies on the “Be The Change Wall”. Aikin Elementary, Justiss Elementary, and...
30 East || Healthcare 2022
Our topic in this issue of 30 East Magazine is all about health. We talk with Jenny Ballentine a nurse at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Our topic in this issue of 30 East Magazine is all about health. We talk with Jenny Ballentine a nurse at Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, to tap into what a day in her shoes looks like. We give you some tips on leading a healthy lifestyle. We also speak with breast cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October and lastly don’t forget to interact with our sponsors.
2022 Red River Valley Fair
For more than 100 years, the Red River Valley Fair in Lamar County has been entertaining guests with a carnival midway, arts & crafts exhibits, livestock show, live on-stage entertainment, exhibits, lots of food and fun, and much, much more. For area residents, the Fair is a yearly September event...
Clara Bridges 90+ Banquet 2022
The Clara Bridges 90+ banquet is held yearly at the Senior Citizens Center in Sulphur Springs. It honors those who have the strength and courage to live to 90 years of age or more. Who was Clara Bridges?. In 2005 the Morning Chapel Baptist Church decided that they wanted to...
Greenville City Council to consider agreement with subdivision developer Altura Homes
In Greenville, at a meeting tonight, the city council is expected to consider the approval of a proposed residential subdivision on the south side of the city. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the development is opposed by some residents in the area because of the anticipated effects on the neighborhood’s traffic flow. The city council is expected to review an agreement with Rockwall-based Altura Homes, which wants to build Forest Ridge Estates, a $4.4 million project. The Herald Banner reports agreement would have the city pay Altura $2.9 million for road construction and another $1.5 million for the saving of mature trees and other measures. Residents of the nearby Hunter’s Run neighborhood oppose a proposed link from the subdivision to Hunter’s Run by way of Cheltenham Place. They say the narrow streets in Hunter’s Run could not safely accommodate the increased traffic. Tonight’s regular session of the Greenville City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m.
High of near 87 today || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today is another sunny for Lamar County with a high near 87. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Fall is in the air. Today is another sunny for Lamar County with a high near 87. East southeast wind around 5 mph. — Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 58. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Perfect day with a high of 75 || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today in Lamar County and the surrounding areas you can expect sunny skies, with a high near 75. North wind around 15 mph.
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/27
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We at CHRISTUS are proud of our comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation program. We provide the highest quality care in order to improve the functional independence of those we serve. Listed are some of the specialties we treat: amputation, brain injury, bilateral knee/hip replacement, certain arthritic conditions, deconditioning, hip fracture, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Parkinson’s disease, post back and cardiac surgery, spinal cord injury, and stroke. The Inpatient Rehab teams uses an interdisciplinary team approach for recovery with a goal to return the patient to a healthy, fulfilling and independent lifestyle.
Indoors and out Denison history is rich, filled with memories
Special to the Prosper Press Right off the bat, I’ll readily admit that this is an outdoors column in only the loosest sense. But then again, it is a column that almost has to be written in this Friday morning’s outdoors space since this weekend, the city of Denison is celebrating its 150th birthday, indoors and outdoors, as the case may be.
Much of Sherman under boil water notice
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Homes and businesses in much of central and southern Sherman are being advised to boil water before drinking or cooking until at least Thursday morning. The city said the notice was issued after a 24-inch water main ruptured along FM 1417 on Tuesday. That led...
Beautiful and cool day for Lamar County || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies, with a high near 88. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. — Tonight will be clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 28, 2022
LANG, TRENNY DANA – CCC/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. BULLOCK, PATRICK JEROME – THEFT OF A FIREARM; POSS MARIJ <2OZ. KNIGHT, OTIS – RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH. FAULK, JEREMY LANDON, JR – VIOL OF PAROLE. MCCARTY, WILLIAM JAMES – POSSESSION OF DRUG...
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice. According to the City of Sherman, a main break in the groundwater area caused a drop in water pressure, and per the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality they were required to notify customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Grayson County moves forward with jail expansion
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- There's been a milestone in expansion plans for the Grayson County Jail. County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services to manage the project. "A $40,000 price, and that covers everything that they done up to this point and take...
Patricia Ann Murray || Obituary
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services, with military honors, for 10:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3rd at Detroit Cemetery with Duane Hamil officiating. Patricia Ann Murray, 66, of Paris, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Texoma Health Care Center in Sherman. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services, with...
Sue Denton || Obituary
There will be a memorial service at College Church of Christ in Paris, Texas. Friends will be received at 9 a.m., and the memorial service will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 1. Sue Denton was freed from physical handicaps at 1:06 a.m. on Saturday morning, September 24th, at...
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
