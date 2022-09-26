Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Middle Class Tax Refund Coming for Millions of Californians
Millions of Californians will see a deposit in their bank accounts in just a matter of weeks. The state will start issuing the Middle-Class Tax Refund. They’ll go out in waves with the first wave beginning October 7th. So long as you’re a resident, filed your 2020 taxes on time, and earned less than $250,001 filing as an individual or $500,001 as a couple filing jointly then you qualify. The payment is up to one thousand fifty dollars. The more you made in 2020, the smaller your relief payment. The first wave runs through October 25th. The second between October 28th and November 14th. If you don’t have direct deposit, it may take a little longer with a debit card sent to your address. Those can arrive between the end of October and the first couple weeks of the new year.
PG&E Being Investigated for Mosquito Fire
A criminal investigation is now underway into California’s biggest wildfire of the year. Federal officials removed a PG&E transmission pole from where the fire started in Placer County three weeks ago today. The state’s largest utility confirmed it’s cooperating and trying to find out what sparked the 76-thousand acre fire. So far, crews have it 85-percent contained after flames destroyed 78 structures and damaged 13 others.
Undocumented Immigrants Can Get IDs in California
Undocumented immigrants in California are now allowed to get an ID. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill he calls “a critical step for inclusion.” He made it clear the state is expanding opportunity for everyone regardless of their status, adding 27-percent of people are immigrants. The change will help college students with financial options and make it easier for street vendors to get local health permits.
Two New California Bills Signed Into Law Around Catalytic Converter
Governor Gavin Newsom signed two laws over the weekend that would crack down on catalytic converter thefts. The announcement was made over social media yesterday. The first law will make it illegal to buy catalytic converters from anyone that’s not a licensed auto dismantler or dealership. The laws would also require people who buy or sell converters to keep detailed records of them.
Governor Newsom Signs 13 Bills for Abortion Protections
California is again leading the fight for abortion rights. Governor Gavin Newsom signed 13 bills to protect women who need to end their pregnancy or get access to birth control. He says “it’s more important than ever to fight like hell for those who need these essential services” in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. The new laws include ensuring a pregnancy loss isn’t criminalized and allowing more providers to perform abortions.
Sonoma Valley High School Baseball Field Getting a Big Shield
Homeowners whose property is right behind the outfield wall of the Sonoma Valley High School baseball field are getting the green light to build a big shield. The 580-foot safety shield will protect their home from getting pelted by home run balls. On Tuesday, the couple who lives in the home was granted a variance to the city’s ban on construction near the property line. Sonoma Valley’s freshman and junior varsity teams use the field during the spring baseball season, while non-scholastic leagues use it during the weekend and off season.
