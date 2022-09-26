Millions of Californians will see a deposit in their bank accounts in just a matter of weeks. The state will start issuing the Middle-Class Tax Refund. They’ll go out in waves with the first wave beginning October 7th. So long as you’re a resident, filed your 2020 taxes on time, and earned less than $250,001 filing as an individual or $500,001 as a couple filing jointly then you qualify. The payment is up to one thousand fifty dollars. The more you made in 2020, the smaller your relief payment. The first wave runs through October 25th. The second between October 28th and November 14th. If you don’t have direct deposit, it may take a little longer with a debit card sent to your address. Those can arrive between the end of October and the first couple weeks of the new year.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO