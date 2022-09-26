ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Involving an Officer

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday morning. Dallas Police have released few details other than to confirm the shooting took place on the 10300 block of Shiloh Road. The severity of injuries and who has been shot by whom has not been confirmed by police.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect who abandoned a cat and kittens on September 21, 2022, in an alley near 7800 Thurston Drive. The cat and kittens are doing well. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Spruce High School student shot, Dallas police searching for suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Spruce High School student was shot Tuesday evening.At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. Dallas police said the student was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The boy was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Dallas ISD confirmed that the shooting happened off campus, but did not confirm whether the school was under lockdown, per district policy. Games and practices scheduled Tuesday night at Spruce High School have been rescheduled.Police say the suspect remains at-large.This investigation is ongoing. 
DALLAS, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

A 14-Year-Old is Shot and Killed in South Dallas in 24 Hours

Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old. The teen was found in a vacant lot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas around 1:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Later, he passed away in a Dallas hospital. The victim's identity remains unknown.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two men accused of burglarizing Collin County home and tying up elderly woman, police say

MURPHY, Texas — Two people have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a home in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the elderly homeowner, police said. Police in Murphy said officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, near the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood and then stopping behind a neighbor's home.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot

SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger.    The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
FRISCO, TX
wbap.com

Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer Pulls Woman from Truck Before it Catches Fire

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An off duty Dallas police officer jumped into action last night to pull a woman from her vehicle just minutes before it caught fire. It happened on along the eastbound RL Thornton Freeway near Jim Miller in Dallas around 11:30 last night. That's where a woman's truck had become disabled. As she sat in her vehicle talking to family for assistance, her truck was struck by two oncoming vehicles.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

