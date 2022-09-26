Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers
A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Investigating Shooting Involving an Officer
Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving a police officer Wednesday morning. Dallas Police have released few details other than to confirm the shooting took place on the 10300 block of Shiloh Road. The severity of injuries and who has been shot by whom has not been confirmed by police.
Man fatally shot after exchanging fire with Dallas police
One man is dead after exchanging fire with Dallas police officers early Wednesday morning, police say. No officers were injured in the incident.
fox4news.com
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. The photos show...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police fatally shoot man who fired at officers in northeast Dallas, officials say
DALLAS — Police fatally shot a man who allegedly fired at officers in northeast Dallas early Wednesday morning, officials said. No officers were injured during the incident. The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson and Ferguson roads. Officers had...
fox4news.com
Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia gives update on early morning shooting
Dallas police shot and killed an armed man on Shiloh Road early Wednesday morning. Police say the man was pointing guns at cars and fired at officers.
Denton landlord seen threatening student in viral video arrested by police
DENTON, Texas — A Denton landlord who went viral last week from a video of him threatening one of his tenants with a gun was arrested days later by Denton police. Police charged the man, 68-year-old Phillip Young, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, following an investigation into the incident.
dpdbeat.com
Information Wanted in Animal Cruelty
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who abandoned a cat and kittens on September 21, 2022, in an alley near 7800 Thurston Drive. The cat and kittens are doing well. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Spruce High School student shot, Dallas police searching for suspect
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Spruce High School student was shot Tuesday evening.At about 4:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 9700 block of Old Seagoville Road. Dallas police said the student was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The boy was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. Dallas ISD confirmed that the shooting happened off campus, but did not confirm whether the school was under lockdown, per district policy. Games and practices scheduled Tuesday night at Spruce High School have been rescheduled.Police say the suspect remains at-large.This investigation is ongoing.
Four in the hospital following gunfire at a Fort Worth condo complex
Four people are in the hospital following a shooting in east Fort Worth Tuesday. It all began when a 911 caller said a man had been shot in front of a unit at a condo complex.
theeastcountygazette.com
A 14-Year-Old is Shot and Killed in South Dallas in 24 Hours
Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old. The teen was found in a vacant lot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas around 1:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Later, he passed away in a Dallas hospital. The victim’s identity remains unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two men accused of burglarizing Collin County home and tying up elderly woman, police say
MURPHY, Texas — Two people have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a home in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the elderly homeowner, police said. Police in Murphy said officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, near the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood and then stopping behind a neighbor's home.
Bodycam video released shows acquitted North Texas ex-cop shooting unarmed Black man, DOJ review requested
WOLFE CITY, Texas — Nearly one week after a jury acquitted him, Hunt County released body camera footage showing former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas fatally shooting an unarmed 31-year-old man, Jonathan Price. Lucas was charged with murdering Price in October 2020, and his use-of-force response was deemed "not...
Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart
DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
Teen arrested at Lake Highlands football game after trying to sneak in gun, police say
DALLAS — A 17-year-old has been arrested after trying to sneak a gun into a Dallas high school football game, police and Richardson school district officials confirmed to WFAA. Dallas police said a witness alerted Richardson police officers about someone passing the teenager a gun through the fence at...
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
wbap.com
Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer Pulls Woman from Truck Before it Catches Fire
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – An off duty Dallas police officer jumped into action last night to pull a woman from her vehicle just minutes before it caught fire. It happened on along the eastbound RL Thornton Freeway near Jim Miller in Dallas around 11:30 last night. That’s where a woman’s truck had become disabled. As she sat in her vehicle talking to family for assistance, her truck was struck by two oncoming vehicles.
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
WFAA
Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
370
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 3