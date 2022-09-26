ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys

Kenny Golladay had his chance to make a big play in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He dropped it. With Big Blue trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones hit Golladay in the numbers on a third down with room to run for the first down, but the highly paid wideout flubbed the ball.
Move the Sticks: Big Week 3 games, 8 trending storylines, standout rookies & favorite performances

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 3 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group hit on eight trending storylines around the league. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 3. Then, the guys focus on the Eagles' nine-sack game against the Commanders. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.
Centre Daily

Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses

2022 · 1-2-0 Mac Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain in Week 3, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. That means Brian Hoyer could be starting for the Patriots, who are already allowing the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (10.67). The Packers have a talented defense and have scored at least nine fantasy points in each of their last two games. Their fantasy points have increased every week this season. They have a safe floor and a chance for a blowup game.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers has a new No. 1 wide receiver

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 3's top performers, and give you their 5 biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 4 waiver wire

What a week. Trevor Lawrence doubled Justin Herbert's fantasy output in a 38-10 drubbing of the Bolts at SoFi. Speaking of Herbert, the leading RB scorer on the week was Herbert ... Khalil Herbert. Justin Jefferson scored fewer fantasy points than Adam Thielen ... and K.J. Osborn. The top of the wide receiver list featured Mack, Russell and Zay (10 points to whoever can identify the surnames). And of course, the 49ers D/ST scored more fantasy points than Russell Wilson in their matchup on Sunday Night Football (and Wilson is droppable in fantasy).
2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

No Dak, no problem. Cooper Rush started his second game of 2022 and once again got the job done, completing 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a crucial touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to push the Cowboys ahead of the Giants midway through the final quarter. Through two games, Rush has handled the monumental responsibilities of a Cowboys starting quarterback with grace, showing he's capable of handling the reins while Dak Prescott recovers. His performance helped the Cowboys out gain the Giants by more than a yard per play, and his series of completions on the aforementioned touchdown drive -- including a bullet to Lamb to convert a fourth-and-4 -- powered the Cowboys to a big win early in the season. We'll leave the illogical quarterback controversy discussion for Twitter users to kill time in the days ahead, and in its place we can acknowledge Rush has certainly helped himself a whole lot with his play in the last two games. Dallas is 2-1 because of it.
DALLAS, TX
RB Index, Week 4: Three NFL teams being held back by lackluster run games

We're officially in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, which means we have enough information to decipher what teams are -- as well as what they aren't. It's not surprising that the Browns, Giants and Eagles are thriving on the ground. Those squads, which all rank in the top seven in rushing yards this season, have the personnel and scheme to dominate.
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Dolphins-Bengals game on Prime Video

WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) The 3-0 Miami Dolphins are in prime time for the first time this season and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC East following their massive, thrilling victory over the Bills in Week 3. They’ve taken down all comers so far, beating Bill Belichick’s Patriots, John Harbaugh’s Ravens and Buffalo, one of this year’s Super Bowl favorites.
CINCINNATI, OH
Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week due to Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice this week in Miami due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. The Bucs are able to use the Dolphins' facilities due to the latter's Thursday game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, per Pelissero. The Buccaneers later...
TAMPA, FL
Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore that could knock him out for the coming weeks. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tests confirmed Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.
Niners LT Trent Williams likely suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday night

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos with what head coach Kyle Shanahan said is likely a high ankle sprain. A cart was brought out for Williams in the third quarter, but he elected to limp off the field with some assistance to the locker room. He was ruled out in the fourth quarter and if tests confirm Williams did suffer a high ankle sprain, the standout tackle would likely miss some time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

