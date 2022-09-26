Read full article on original website
Related
NFL
Tom Brady: Bucs practicing in Miami due to Hurricane Ian is no excuse when preparing for Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice in Miami this week due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. Per usual, Tom Brady won't allow the Bucs to use the jostled schedule as a reason to be ill-prepared to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night. "Great...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
NFL
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis. "Well, coming off the bus, I see swag. And then on the field -- which yeah, I have a sound place...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys
Kenny Golladay had his chance to make a big play in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He dropped it. With Big Blue trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones hit Golladay in the numbers on a third down with room to run for the first down, but the highly paid wideout flubbed the ball.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers, Week 4
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Each team had some players listed as limited and others as non-participants. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Big Week 3 games, 8 trending storylines, standout rookies & favorite performances
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 3 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group hit on eight trending storylines around the league. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 3. Then, the guys focus on the Eagles' nine-sack game against the Commanders. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.
Centre Daily
Composite NFL Power Rankings: Bills Lose, Stay No. 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild three weeks of the NFL season. That shows up in our Composite NFL Power Rankings. The Composite is made up of Packer Central’s power rankings along with those of seven national media outlets. In those eight polls, the Miami Dolphins were No. 1 in three, the Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 in three and the Buffalo Bills were No. 1 in two. But the Bills kept their overall No. 1 spot for a fourth consecutive week, even after losing at Miami on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses
2022 · 1-2-0 Mac Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain in Week 3, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. That means Brian Hoyer could be starting for the Patriots, who are already allowing the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (10.67). The Packers have a talented defense and have scored at least nine fantasy points in each of their last two games. Their fantasy points have increased every week this season. They have a safe floor and a chance for a blowup game.
NFL
Giants O-line takes blame for rough night vs. Cowboys: 'This loss is on us up front'
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was beaten and bruised up in Monday night's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Big Blue signal-caller took five sacks, 12 QB hits and was pressured on 40.5% of his dropbacks as the Cowboys' menacing defensive front swarmed all game. Following the first...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Aaron Rodgers has a new No. 1 wide receiver
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, talk about Week 3's top performers, and give you their 5 biggest fantasy takeaways from Sunday.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 4 waiver wire
What a week. Trevor Lawrence doubled Justin Herbert's fantasy output in a 38-10 drubbing of the Bolts at SoFi. Speaking of Herbert, the leading RB scorer on the week was Herbert ... Khalil Herbert. Justin Jefferson scored fewer fantasy points than Adam Thielen ... and K.J. Osborn. The top of the wide receiver list featured Mack, Russell and Zay (10 points to whoever can identify the surnames). And of course, the 49ers D/ST scored more fantasy points than Russell Wilson in their matchup on Sunday Night Football (and Wilson is droppable in fantasy).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night
No Dak, no problem. Cooper Rush started his second game of 2022 and once again got the job done, completing 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a crucial touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb to push the Cowboys ahead of the Giants midway through the final quarter. Through two games, Rush has handled the monumental responsibilities of a Cowboys starting quarterback with grace, showing he's capable of handling the reins while Dak Prescott recovers. His performance helped the Cowboys out gain the Giants by more than a yard per play, and his series of completions on the aforementioned touchdown drive -- including a bullet to Lamb to convert a fourth-and-4 -- powered the Cowboys to a big win early in the season. We'll leave the illogical quarterback controversy discussion for Twitter users to kill time in the days ahead, and in its place we can acknowledge Rush has certainly helped himself a whole lot with his play in the last two games. Dallas is 2-1 because of it.
NFL
RB Index, Week 4: Three NFL teams being held back by lackluster run games
We're officially in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, which means we have enough information to decipher what teams are -- as well as what they aren't. It's not surprising that the Browns, Giants and Eagles are thriving on the ground. Those squads, which all rank in the top seven in rushing yards this season, have the personnel and scheme to dominate.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Dolphins-Bengals game on Prime Video
WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) The 3-0 Miami Dolphins are in prime time for the first time this season and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC East following their massive, thrilling victory over the Bills in Week 3. They’ve taken down all comers so far, beating Bill Belichick’s Patriots, John Harbaugh’s Ravens and Buffalo, one of this year’s Super Bowl favorites.
NFL
The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who's early leader for MVP?
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An early leader emerging in the MVP race. -- Three risers and three sliders after Week 3. -- A new Super Bowl prediction. But...
NFL
Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week due to Hurricane Ian
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice this week in Miami due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. The Bucs are able to use the Dolphins' facilities due to the latter's Thursday game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, per Pelissero. The Buccaneers later...
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Baltimore that could knock him out for the coming weeks. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that tests confirmed Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL
Niners LT Trent Williams likely suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday night
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams left Sunday night's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos with what head coach Kyle Shanahan said is likely a high ankle sprain. A cart was brought out for Williams in the third quarter, but he elected to limp off the field with some assistance to the locker room. He was ruled out in the fourth quarter and if tests confirm Williams did suffer a high ankle sprain, the standout tackle would likely miss some time.
NFL
Bills OC Ken Dorsey on end-of-game outburst after loss to Dolphins: 'That's something I'm definitely going to learn from'
The video of Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's end-of-game outburst in the booth immediately went viral following Buffalo's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dorsey seemed remorseful about letting his emotions get the best of him. "It was an intense game, it was a...
Comments / 0