New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 4 schedule. The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Steelers are -190 on...
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Saints in London
The NFL International Series is upon us, so it is time for some Minnesota Vikings Week 4 bold predictions. The Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet in London on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Minnesota currently finds itself tied at the top of the NFC North with a record...
NFL games today: Week 4 opens with huge AFC matchup between Dolphins and Bengals
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
First look: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines
The Cleveland Browns (2-1) hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons (1-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a Week 4 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Browns vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL Week 4 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 4 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 4 schedule, starting with the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on Thursday Night Football and ending with a Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 4 NFL game. ...
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick
The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
Bears open as 3.5-point underdogs vs. Giants in Week 4
The Chicago Bears (2-1) will battle the New York Giants (2-1) this Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to clean things up after their Week 3 win over the Houston Texans (0-2-1). While the Bears are coming off a narrow victory over the Texans, oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their...
TV coverage map for Eagles vs. Jaguars in Week 4
The Eagles (3-0) and Jaguars (2-1) are set for what could be the game of the week as the two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Doug Pederson’s return to Philadelphia. Jacksonville has a nasty defense led by two rookies and a confident quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who is improving by the week.
