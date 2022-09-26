ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood PD asking for help IDing man accused of trying to deposit fake checks

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
 2 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of trying to deposit fake checks in Johnson and Marion counties.

Greenwood police say the unidentified man attempted to deposit a $4500 check and withdrawal a check worth $5,500.

The man even had the correct social security number for the actual account holder, according to police.

He has successfully passed a bad check in Marion County and tried to use a fake US passport for ID in Greenwood.

The man was seen leaving a bank in a red Mitsubishi Outlander in one incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Tip line at 317-865-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Please reference case number 09262022-G22L22595265FB.

Comments / 11

Hoosier Mama
2d ago

I bet this old man didn’t know they were fake. Don’t be so quick to jump to conclusions when it comes to elderly people

Reply(2)
10
 

