Baton Rouge, LA

Wesley Currin
2d ago

Yall Let Him out..Wow 🤧 Keep checking these Clowns 🤡 There are More Lunatics With gun and drugs driving around In the BR Area...Good Job Police 🚔

brproud.com

8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week. The tip led narcotics agents to a home on Ledet Dr. The agents were looking into possible drug activity at this location. “Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation...
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home

Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Mail carrier in Central reportedly robbed at gunpoint

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A mail carrier in Central was robbed at gunpoint this week, city leaders say. Local authorities mentioned the incident on The City of Central’s official Facebook page, explaining that it was Monday (September 26) around 7:10 p.m. when a mail carrier was in her vehicle on her designated route along Central Woods Avenue and two armed individuals in an “older model gray Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis” pulled in front of her.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

Man armed with shotgun while on another’s back porch arrested, deputies say

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of trespassing Monday was arrested after allegedly showing up on another’s back porch while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jared Paul Thibodeaux, 33, of Labadieville. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thibodeaux was seen armed on a man’s back porch on Redwood Street claiming he was looking for someone.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Patterson police make armed robbery arrest

Patterson police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday on armed robbery and home invasion charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrest:. --De’arius A. Williams, 18, Blakesly, Franklin, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and home invasion. Williams is incarcerated at the Patterson PD Jail with no bond set.
PATTERSON, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
GRAY, LA
WAFB

Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student shot up a empty car this morning on Wednesday, September 28, at Second Chance Academy. According to BRPD, the teenager has been arrested. Officials say the car belonged to a family member who the student has not been getting along with at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 man arrested, 2 teens wanted in Paincourtville shooting incident

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are seeking two teenagers connected to a Paincourtville shooting incident Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies and agents responded to the shooting incident in the Grant Loop Road area. A suspect, James E. Thomas, 40, of Paincourtville, was arrested after deputies conducted a search that yielded crack cocaine.
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Detectives seek identity of man accused of burglarizing storage units

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a Donaldsonville storage business. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was caught on camera going into multiple storage units illegally. Anyone with information is...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

