Read full article on original website
Wesley Currin
2d ago
Yall Let Him out..Wow 🤧 Keep checking these Clowns 🤡 There are More Lunatics With gun and drugs driving around In the BR Area...Good Job Police 🚔
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week. The tip led narcotics agents to a home on Ledet Dr. The agents were looking into possible drug activity at this location. “Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation...
brproud.com
Convicted felon leads BRPD on pursuit that ends with seizure of pistol and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently attempted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy. The detective tried to stop a Honda Accord driven by Joshua Gauthier, 27, of Baton Rouge around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 26.
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home
Eight Arrested in Louisiana by Narcotics Agents After Agents Reportedly Discover Heroin and Methamphetamine Inside a Home. Louisiana – On September 27, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that narcotics agents apprehended eight people after discovering narcotics at a property in Thibodaux, Louisiana. On Thursday, the arrests took place at a home on Ledet Drive.
brproud.com
Pursuit in BR ends with arrest of duo, seizure of heroin and fentanyl
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently attempted a traffic stop on Boardwalk Dr. Kaleb Derozan, 23, of Baton Rouge was driving the rental car and Kristen Bellew, 19, of Walker was a passenger. The traffic stop was requested because...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lafourchegazette.com
8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
brproud.com
Mail carrier in Central reportedly robbed at gunpoint
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A mail carrier in Central was robbed at gunpoint this week, city leaders say. Local authorities mentioned the incident on The City of Central’s official Facebook page, explaining that it was Monday (September 26) around 7:10 p.m. when a mail carrier was in her vehicle on her designated route along Central Woods Avenue and two armed individuals in an “older model gray Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis” pulled in front of her.
brproud.com
Fugitive arrested after chase ends in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department was involved in a chase overnight that included a Dodge Ram. One of the occupants in that truck was Joseph Gauthier of Denham Springs. Gauthier allegedly led members of the Denham Springs Police Department on a chase after refusing...
brproud.com
19-year-old from Louisiana accused of stealing car from home
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported car theft earlier this year. The investigation ended with the arrest of Jamyre Armondre Mitchell, 19, of Thibodaux. APSO said, “On April 20, 2022, deputies responded to a call from a residence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Man armed with shotgun while on another’s back porch arrested, deputies say
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of trespassing Monday was arrested after allegedly showing up on another’s back porch while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jared Paul Thibodeaux, 33, of Labadieville. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thibodeaux was seen armed on a man’s back porch on Redwood Street claiming he was looking for someone.
Victim of fatal Opelousas shooting incident identified
The victim in the Sunday morning homicide has been identified as Montarrio Dargin, 23, of Sunset. The Dargin family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and expenses.
wbrz.com
Teen wearing ankle monitor shot up car outside school Wednesday, now in custody
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 15-year-old student accused of shooting up a car belonging to the parents of another student at Second Chance Academy Wednesday. The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, is required to wear an ankle monitor after his arrest in a previous shooting. No one...
brproud.com
Career criminal from Louisiana accused of possessing malnourished pit bulls
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Todd Joseph Caldwell, 47, of Morgan City, was recently arrested in Assumption Parish. Caldwell’s most recent arrest stems from an alleged hit-and-run that took place on Philosopher St. Caldwell was accused of hitting a fire hydrant with a flatbed truck and then leaving before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stmarynow.com
Patterson police make armed robbery arrest
Patterson police arrested an 18-year-old Tuesday on armed robbery and home invasion charges. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrest:. --De’arius A. Williams, 18, Blakesly, Franklin, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and home invasion. Williams is incarcerated at the Patterson PD Jail with no bond set.
wbrz.com
Fourth arrest made after Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday June mugging
BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area was stolen by armed robbers after they followed a letter carrier on his delivery route in Sherwood Meadows. "I've seen the postman a couple of times ride through here. He...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
Teen arrested for shooting into car at BR private school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 15-year-old student shot up a empty car this morning on Wednesday, September 28, at Second Chance Academy. According to BRPD, the teenager has been arrested. Officials say the car belonged to a family member who the student has not been getting along with at...
brproud.com
1 man arrested, 2 teens wanted in Paincourtville shooting incident
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are seeking two teenagers connected to a Paincourtville shooting incident Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies and agents responded to the shooting incident in the Grant Loop Road area. A suspect, James E. Thomas, 40, of Paincourtville, was arrested after deputies conducted a search that yielded crack cocaine.
brproud.com
Detectives seek identity of man accused of burglarizing storage units
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of burglarizing a Donaldsonville storage business. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was caught on camera going into multiple storage units illegally. Anyone with information is...
an17.com
HPD Gang Unit charges inmate in attempt to intimidate witness in recent murder trial
September 28, 2022, City of Hammond, LA – On September 19, 2022, the Hammond Police Department Gang Unit charged an inmate of the Tangipahoa Parish Jail with involvement in intimidating a witness from a recent murder trial. Jacoriaen “Toine” Cyprian, 22, of Hammond, sent messages from the jail messaging...
KSLA
Pursuit reaches speeds of 120 MPH before crash into Donaldsonville home, deputies say
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase that started near Belle Rose and ended in a crash at a home in Donaldsonville. 29-year-old Davonta Herbert is facing felony charges after the pursuit. Officials...
Comments / 10