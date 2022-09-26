CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A mail carrier in Central was robbed at gunpoint this week, city leaders say. Local authorities mentioned the incident on The City of Central’s official Facebook page, explaining that it was Monday (September 26) around 7:10 p.m. when a mail carrier was in her vehicle on her designated route along Central Woods Avenue and two armed individuals in an “older model gray Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis” pulled in front of her.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO