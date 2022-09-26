ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Box Truck Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes Into Rt. 280 Guardrail: State Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A Freightliner box truck driver suffered a medical emergency before veering off of Rt. 280, across the center median, and slamming into the guardrail, state police said.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes near milepost 0.5 in Parsippany just before 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Sgt. Alejandro Goez told DailyVoice.com .

The driver was heading east on Rt. 80 Locals exit 47A onto Rt. 280 east before suffering a medical emergency, Goez said.

The truck veered off the left side of the ramp and across the curbed median before crossing all Rt. 280 eastbound lanes, entering the median, hitting the guardrail, and finally coming to an uncontrolled stop on the westbound side, Goez said.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Crime & Safety
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Accidents
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash On Jersey Shore: NJSP

A fatal crash occurred on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Jonathan Holmes Road in Upper Freehold, New Jersey State Police said. Preliminary information indicates that a Mercedes Benz traveled off the roadway, struck a tree, and became engulfed in...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

There was a serious crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Route 18 southbound near Exit 8 in Neptune Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. Two of three southbound lanes were closed, the DOT...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Guardrail#Police#Box Truck#Traffic Accident#Freightliner#Dailyvoice Com#Rt 80 Locals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Man Shot Near Ewing Waste Management Plant, Police Say

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a waste management plant in Ewing early on Monday, Sept. 26, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting near 432 Stokes Ave. found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg just after 6:05 a.m., Ewing Police said in a press release.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Charges Upgraded For Ex-Marine In NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Police Say

Charges against a former US Marine have been upgraded to murder after the victim who he shot in the head outside of a New Jersey sports bar died, authorities confirmed. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was initially charged with attempted murder, after he shot 31-year-old Chad Stuart in the head outside of Villari's Sports Bar around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to the Franklin Township Police Department.
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Use Of Force Justified In Police Shooting: Prosecutor

Camden County authorities, after an investigation, have concluded that the use of force was justified in a police shooting last year. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office has completed its investigation into the Aug. 23, 2021, use of force by Officer Vincent Leonetti of the Monroe Township Police Department and Sergeant James Graham of the Deptford Township Police Department.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
369K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy