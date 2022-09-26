ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Pedestrian Hit By Two Cars, Killed In Manassas Crash: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A pedestrian was hit by two cars in a fatal Manassas crash, police said.

On Sept. 23, before 10 p.m., Juan Torres Lizama, 54, tried to cross Sudley Road, when he was hit by a car, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The Ford Escape that hit Lizama was heading south when the accident happened, authorities said.

After Lizama was hit by the Ford, he was then hit again by a Toyota Prius that was also driving southbound on Sudley Road, law enforcement reported.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and Lizama was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash and police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in this incident, officials said.

Police said their investigation revealed that Lizama had not been walking in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross the street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Man walking in roadway struck, killed by vehicle in Manassas: police

MANASSAS, Va. - Police say a 63-year-old man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and killed Tuesday night in Prince William County. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near Balls Ford Road and Coppermine Drive in Manassas. Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle was...
MANASSAS, VA
Daily Voice

Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff

Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Manassas, VA
Accidents
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
theriver953.com

Strasburg Police respond to a stabbing

On arrival Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head. The unidentified victim was transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center. The suspect in the stabbing is believed to be Jordan Sowder who authorities believed was barricaded in the residence at 184 North Eberly Street in Strasburg.
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Juan Torres#Traffic Accident#Ford
Daily Voice

Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex

Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
tysonsreporter.com

Dog dies, home lost in McLean house fire

Four people lost their home and a pet dog early this morning (Wednesday) after a fire at their house in McLean. Fairfax County and Arlington firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the 6900 block of Birch Street, near the West Falls Church Metro station area, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department tweeted at 7:06 a.m.
MCLEAN, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
369K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy