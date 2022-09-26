Pedestrian Hit By Two Cars, Killed In Manassas Crash: Police

A pedestrian was hit by two cars in a fatal Manassas crash, police said.

On Sept. 23, before 10 p.m., Juan Torres Lizama, 54, tried to cross Sudley Road, when he was hit by a car, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

The Ford Escape that hit Lizama was heading south when the accident happened, authorities said.

After Lizama was hit by the Ford, he was then hit again by a Toyota Prius that was also driving southbound on Sudley Road, law enforcement reported.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and Lizama was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash and police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in this incident, officials said.

Police said their investigation revealed that Lizama had not been walking in a crosswalk when he attempted to cross the street.