Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents

I'm pretty sure trump has plenty more hidden at other places especially since there are photos of his team loading boxes into a plane the day after he was served with a subpoena
Common sense ought to tell you " IF NARA DOESN'T HAVE THEM.. TRUMP HAS THEM AT ONE OR MORE OF HIS PROPERTIES". IF THAT IDIOT BELIEVES HE CAN DECLASSIFY BY "MIND CONTROL"... HE'S GOT THEM AND THE ONLY WAY TO GET THEM BACK IS HE DOESN'T GET INDICTED OR GOES TO PRISON FOR ANY CRIMES HE OR HIS FAMILY COMMITTED. HE JUST CALLED YOUR BLUFF IN HIS MIND. EITHER CHARGE HIM AND HIS CO CONSPIRATORS OR LET THAT PRICK CONTINUE TO TEAR OUR COUNTRY APART. MAKE THEM UNDERSTAND THAT "WE DO NOT NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS". FOREIGN OR DOMESTIC.
Well he say in the Hannity interview he sent them to MAL OR WHERE EVER HE SENT THEM. Seems like a confession he sent some to other properties
Comments / 234