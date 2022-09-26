ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers 'passed information' from jumbotron on penalty before Bucs' 2-point conversion attempt

By Christopher Kuhagen, Packers News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVcAp_0iAeWv0O00

Aaron Rodgers is always watching.

Whether it's to get a defensive player to jump offsides in which he's made famous over the years or to catch the opposition with too many players on the field, we know Rodgers has a keen sense of his surroundings on the field.

We now know the Packers' four-time MVP is keeping a close look at the jumbotron when he's on the sideline.

In his postgame interview with Fox broadcaster Tom Rinaldi after the Packers' 14-12 victory , Rodgers revealed that he "passed on the information" regarding Tampa Bay's delay of game before the Buccaneers' 2-point conversion attempt in the closing seconds.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Super Bowl, MVP favorites emerging?

Rodgers said there should have been a delay of game on the previous play — a 1-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Russell Gage with 14 seconds left in the game.

"They should have on the previous play, too," Rodgers said, referencing a penalty. "It was a delay on both plays."

Before the Buccaneers' 2-point conversion, Tampa Bay was in fact called for a delay-of-game penalty, pushing the ball back five yards to the 7-yard line.

The Packers escaped with the victory after Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell tipped the ball on Brady's throw into the end zone.

"Sometimes you see things in the game," Rodgers said. "Sometimes the jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn’t show, even at home.

"I saw something and I just passed on the information."

He didn't say who he talked to on the sidelines, but in any case, a delay-of-game penalty was called on that next play.

The Packers return home next Sunday against the New England Patriots, but when they next hit the road ( they play in London against the New York Giants Oct. 9 ), quarterback Daniel Jones and also whoever is operating the jumbotron should know that Aaron Rodgers is watching.

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now .

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Aaron Rodgers 'passed information' from jumbotron on penalty before Bucs' 2-point conversion attempt

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Buccaneers#American Football#Mvp#Campbell
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Receive Crushing Injury News This Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals have received crushing injury news this Tuesday afternoon. A key member of the team's defense has reportedly suffered a significant injury. That player is D.J. Reader. D.J. Reader, the team's star defensive tackle, suffered a knee injury against the New York Jets on Sunday. The initial tests...
CINCINNATI, OH
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

618K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy