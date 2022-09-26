Read full article on original website
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
DHL spends $20 million on lot for Clear Springs Logistics Park
DHL-subsidiary Exel Inc. has purchased a 198 acre property from MFS, which also has a “doing business as” name of Eastern Land Resources Company, for the logistics firm’s planned 3 million-square-foot warehouse in South Annville Township. The $20,099,000 purchase was made effective Aug. 30. As part of...
PennDOT holds hiring event open house in York
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT hosted an open house Tuesday at their facilities across south-central Pa. The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department. PennDOT is currently looking for CDL drivers, equipment operator trainees and mechanics. Some of the positions can pay...
PennDOT looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions
PennDOT is looking to fill permanent and temporary maintenance positions in its south central Pennsylvania region. The department will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at its offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.
York County 50Plus expo returns
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County 50Plus expo returns for its 20th year on Wednesday. Area organizations, businesses, service providers, and more will be all at Memorial Hall east located in the York Expo Center. Organizers are calling this year's event a one-stop shop for all the information and resources people 50 years and older may need.
Target installs signs at Lebanon store, including for Starbucks & CVS Pharmacy
Although no opening date has been announced yet for the new Target in Lebanon, the store now has signage up, revealing a couple more details about what the retailer will offer at its 1745 Quentin Road location. Like most Target stores, the Lebanon location will feature a Starbucks cafe, putting...
Rep. Lloyd Smucker tours Lancaster County company, discusses challenges small businesses face
EPHRATA, Pa. — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) was in Lancaster County on Monday, addressing issues small businesses are facing. He toured CounterTek in Ephrata and spoke with the company's founder and CFO about the challenges businesses continue to deal with after the COVID-19 pandemic, including workforce shortages and supply chain issues.
Free cold brew coffee offered with any Sheetz purchase on Sept. 29
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A free cold brew coffee will be available all day Thursday, Sept. 29 at Sheetz. To celebrate National Coffee Day, the restaurant and convenience chain will be offering customers a free cold brew coffee with the purchase of any in-store item. The promotion can be redeemed...
Crews set to move big PPL transformer through Lancaster County on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Drivers are being warned that a wide load is coming through Lancaster County on Tuesday. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving a PPL transformer from a rail yard in Columbia to the South Manheim substation on Bucknoll Road. You can see a map of the full route below.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
Rutter's celebrates National Coffee Day with free coffee
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Rutter's locations nationwide are giving away free coffee in honor of National Coffee Day, which is set for this Thursday. You must be a VIP member to take advantage of this offer. Register to get rewards here. For more information, you can visit Rutter's website here.
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
Renovated Isaac’s restaurant adds new craft brewery, menu items at Cumberland County location
A freshly renovated Isaac’s Restaurant in Lemoyne is adding a few new twists to the midstate sandwich shop. For starters, the store (located in the West Shore Plaza at 1200 W. Market Street) is branded as Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, and now has a dozen craft beers on tap, created by Isaac’s own brewmasters.
Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
Pennsylvania is getting 3 new state parks, including one in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks -- one of which is in York County. On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the locations for the three new parks that he’s adding to the 121-state park system in Pennsylvania. The $45 million investment will create new...
Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department
LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
Veteran to visit Harrisburg to support tiny homes project
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man who launched a tiny home village for veterans in Kansas City is coming to Harrisburg to show support for a similar project. Former U.S. Army Col. Chris Stout will speak at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Harrisburg on North Second Street. The Veterans...
