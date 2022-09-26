ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

lebtown.com

DHL spends $20 million on lot for Clear Springs Logistics Park

DHL-subsidiary Exel Inc. has purchased a 198 acre property from MFS, which also has a “doing business as” name of Eastern Land Resources Company, for the logistics firm’s planned 3 million-square-foot warehouse in South Annville Township. The $20,099,000 purchase was made effective Aug. 30. As part of...
ANNVILLE, PA
FOX 43

PennDOT holds hiring event open house in York

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT hosted an open house Tuesday at their facilities across south-central Pa. The event was open to those interested in both permanent and temporary positions with the department. PennDOT is currently looking for CDL drivers, equipment operator trainees and mechanics. Some of the positions can pay...
YORK, PA
York County, PA
Business
City
Carlisle, PA
City
Manchester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
City
West Manchester Township, PA
York County, PA
Government
FOX 43

York County 50Plus expo returns

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County 50Plus expo returns for its 20th year on Wednesday. Area organizations, businesses, service providers, and more will be all at Memorial Hall east located in the York Expo Center. Organizers are calling this year's event a one-stop shop for all the information and resources people 50 years and older may need.
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Retailers around the nation are celebrating coffee on Sept. 29, also known as National Coffee Day. Although the exact roots of coffee are hotly debated, the National Coffee Association traced the beverage's origins back to as early as the 1400s. Celebrate the discovery over 600 years...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Hurricane Ian impacting travel at HIA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida, travelers across the country are bracing for impacts as well. “It’s going to take a lot of patience, it’s going to take a lot of time," said Scott Miller, spokesman for Harrisburg International Airport. "I think most people are going to have their trips canceled and money refunded.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster General Hospital to open expanded emergency department

LANCASTER, Pa. — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health will unveil part of its ongoing $183 million investment. This week, it will open its expanded emergency department. The first change patients might notice is added security. "Having metal detection is a way to really make sure that all of our...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Veteran to visit Harrisburg to support tiny homes project

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man who launched a tiny home village for veterans in Kansas City is coming to Harrisburg to show support for a similar project. Former U.S. Army Col. Chris Stout will speak at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Harrisburg on North Second Street. The Veterans...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Community Policy