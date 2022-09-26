ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

The Oakland Press

Carpathia Club to host annual Oktoberfest

The Carpathia Club in Sterling Heights will host its annual Oktoberfest event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring authentic German food, beer, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, beer stein holding and sauerkraut eating contests, live music and more. Entry is $5, under-21 attendees get free entry. The Carpathia Club is located at 38000 Utica Road, Sterling Heights. More information at carpathiaclub.com/oktoberfest.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Free walk-up Narcan training coming Wednesday

Anyone who wants to get naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose, can get it without a prescription at many, but not all, pharmacies. That’s one reason nurse Denise Harris, founder of Healing Hearts Safety Services, has volunteered to provide free training and two free doses of the lifesaving drug during a one-hour session Wednesday in downtown Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield superintendent holding bond information meetings

Southfield schools will be updating residents and answering questions regarding the upcoming school improvement bond. Superintendent Jennifer Green will host two virtual meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 25. The $345 million proposed bond includes a list of new projects including expanding Southfield Arts and Technology high...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony

Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Free cancer screenings to be offered

Ascension Providence Hospital is offering free cancer screenings on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Southfield. The screenings will be offered at a clinic at 22301 Foster Winter Drive, adjacent to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. The cancer screening event will offer the following services:. – Breast exams (mammograms) for patients 40...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival

The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Kitten hailed a hero for saving family poisoned by carbon monoxide

A little kitten is being credited with a huge feat: Helping to save a Farmington Hills family — including two children — poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the story unfolded Aug. 30 for the Stamper Family — Ron and Heidi, along with their daughter Paige, 13, and son Quinn, 11— during a power outage caused by a summer storm. To keep their appliances running, the Stampers were using a portable generator, set up in their garage, and had gone to sleep for the night. Unbeknownst to them, the garage door accidentally was closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to deadly carbon monoxide gas, silently building up in their home.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
Detroit News

Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction

Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Clinton River Trail gets new safety features

Walkers, bikers and others who enjoy the Clinton River Trail will find new safety features, thanks to a $750,000 project led by Friends of the Clinton River Trail. The Clinton River Trail is a 16-mile multi-use path linking Sylvan Lake, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Rochester. Now it has safer crossings at Orchard Lake Road and Pontiac Drive; ADA-compliant road crossings; two new bridges over the Clinton River; and vertical metal posts (called bollards) to keep vehicles off the trail.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
The Oakland Press

Historical society launches barn preservation project

The South Lyon Area Historical Society hopes to preserve a barn that is well over a century old. But it won’t be cheap. The barn will need to be disassembled, moved two miles to the society’s historical village and put back together at an estimated cost of $150,000-$200,000.
SOUTH LYON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County woman accused of stealing $100,000+ from vulnerable adult

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman is facing charges after officials allege that she stole more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, petitioned to have her company. Community Guardian Care Inc., appointed as the victim's guardian and conservator.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

