Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Carpathia Club to host annual Oktoberfest
The Carpathia Club in Sterling Heights will host its annual Oktoberfest event from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, featuring authentic German food, beer, “Ein Prosit” sing-alongs, beer stein holding and sauerkraut eating contests, live music and more. Entry is $5, under-21 attendees get free entry. The Carpathia Club is located at 38000 Utica Road, Sterling Heights. More information at carpathiaclub.com/oktoberfest.
The Oakland Press
Free walk-up Narcan training coming Wednesday
Anyone who wants to get naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose, can get it without a prescription at many, but not all, pharmacies. That’s one reason nurse Denise Harris, founder of Healing Hearts Safety Services, has volunteered to provide free training and two free doses of the lifesaving drug during a one-hour session Wednesday in downtown Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Southfield superintendent holding bond information meetings
Southfield schools will be updating residents and answering questions regarding the upcoming school improvement bond. Superintendent Jennifer Green will host two virtual meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 and Oct. 25. The $345 million proposed bond includes a list of new projects including expanding Southfield Arts and Technology high...
The Oakland Press
New firefighters recognized in recent ceremony
Nine new paid-on call firefighters for Farmington Hills were recently recognized for completing their training. The new recruits, whose specialized training program ran January 2021 through September 2021 followed by several months of job shadowing, earned Emergency Medical Technician certification and Firefighter 1 and 2 certification for the State of Michigan. Badges were presented during a recent ceremony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Free cancer screenings to be offered
Ascension Providence Hospital is offering free cancer screenings on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Southfield. The screenings will be offered at a clinic at 22301 Foster Winter Drive, adjacent to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. The cancer screening event will offer the following services:. – Breast exams (mammograms) for patients 40...
The Oakland Press
Public invited to ‘Cannabis Conversations’ about marijuana industry Oct. 3,4
Farmington Hills is hosting two public feedback sessions next week on the commercial cannabis industry, welcoming residents and members of the business community to share opinions and concerns. “Cannabis Conversations” — outreach and education sessions — will run Oct. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Oct. 4 from 9...
'Such a blessing': Pontiac nonprofit gathers coats and toys for kids
A massive donation effort is underway to help kids receive warm clothes and toys in time for the holiday season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
There will be a mile of food trucks at this Detroit fall festival
The air is crisp and fall has officially fallen. Our community has the opportunity to really get into the fall spirit with fun for the whole family. How does a pumpkin patch, music, entertainment, and about a mile stretch of food trucks sound?. Well, there will be all that and...
RELATED PEOPLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate fall in Detroit at this year’s Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally
DETROIT – Back by popular demand, The Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally returns to the Dequindre Cut this weekend. The 50+ food trucks will span a mile long, including the Drunken Rooster— a taco truck with a Mediterranean twist. The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting the event...
The Oakland Press
Kitten hailed a hero for saving family poisoned by carbon monoxide
A little kitten is being credited with a huge feat: Helping to save a Farmington Hills family — including two children — poisoned by carbon monoxide. According to the Farmington Hills Fire Department, the story unfolded Aug. 30 for the Stamper Family — Ron and Heidi, along with their daughter Paige, 13, and son Quinn, 11— during a power outage caused by a summer storm. To keep their appliances running, the Stampers were using a portable generator, set up in their garage, and had gone to sleep for the night. Unbeknownst to them, the garage door accidentally was closed while the generator was running, exposing the family to deadly carbon monoxide gas, silently building up in their home.
HometownLife.com
After years of abuse and isolation, Plymouth woman finds her voice and builds a dream
Mia Odeh remembers the day one of her terrified children ran to tell a neighbor “daddy was going to kill mommy.” She remembers police arriving at her door, and she remembers the question she asked an officer after they took her husband away. “Will you take my children...
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29
(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction
Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
onedetroitpbs.org
9/27/22: American Black Journal – The Black Church in Detroit | Seminary Education and the Future of Ministry
How does theological education teach its students how to lead both inside the Black church and out in the community? “American Black Journal” continues its series on “The Black Church in Detroit” with a look at the state of seminary education and the future of ministry in Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Clinton River Trail gets new safety features
Walkers, bikers and others who enjoy the Clinton River Trail will find new safety features, thanks to a $750,000 project led by Friends of the Clinton River Trail. The Clinton River Trail is a 16-mile multi-use path linking Sylvan Lake, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Rochester. Now it has safer crossings at Orchard Lake Road and Pontiac Drive; ADA-compliant road crossings; two new bridges over the Clinton River; and vertical metal posts (called bollards) to keep vehicles off the trail.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Loved ones gather to remember 19-year-old woman gunned down inside car
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old woman killed by gun violence came together in Highland Park to honor their loved one, and ask for anyone with information on the killer - to come forward. It has been one week since Nataja Boleware was shot and...
The Oakland Press
Historical society launches barn preservation project
The South Lyon Area Historical Society hopes to preserve a barn that is well over a century old. But it won’t be cheap. The barn will need to be disassembled, moved two miles to the society’s historical village and put back together at an estimated cost of $150,000-$200,000.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of stealing $100,000+ from vulnerable adult
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman is facing charges after officials allege that she stole more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, petitioned to have her company. Community Guardian Care Inc., appointed as the victim's guardian and conservator.
Comments / 0