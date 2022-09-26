ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron collects data on Hurricane Ian

(NBC) - The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies into Hurricane Ian from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. to collect data. Ian strengthened to a powerful Category Four storm as it bore down on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday after knocking out power to all of Cuba. The hurricane was around...
NFIB endorses Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the political action committee for Arizona's leading small business association made an announcement. As of Wednesday, September 28, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Kari Lake for Governor. Accordingly, the NFIB believe small businesses found her opponent's lack...
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
Sinema discusses bipartisan work with Arizona Chamber of Commerce

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Speaking with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema spoke on three things. Straightaway, Sinema spoke on her work expanding economic opportunities, lowering prices, and advancing pro-growth policies for Arizona's business community. “Arizonans don’t view solutions to the problems they face through red...
New report: More firearms, weaker gun laws driving violent crimes in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona has become one of the most dangerous states for criminal gun violence. More specifically, these include homicide and aggravated assault, according to a new report cited by Phoenix Democratic Rep. Jennifer Longdon. For further context, the report analyzes the Republican legislative action after the...
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Storm Water#Storm Surge#Cnn#Tropical Storm Ian
Dept. awards nearly $1 billion to 56 states and territories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Education announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion. Accordingly, in a press release, this is through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) and under the leadership of President Joe Biden. Additionally, Congress provided the funds to state educational agencies (SEAs) to develop...
Planned Parenthood to appeal abortion ruling

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A ruling by a Pima County judge re-instated a law banning abortions put on the books when Arizona was not even a state. Since the ruling Planned Parenthood again has paused all abortion procedures in the state but are continuing the legal fight. Asking the...
Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center free vaccine Friday

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- This Friday the Imperial Valley LGBT resources center is teaming up with Imperial County Public Health and Equality California to provide free Uber rides in order to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. According to founder and CEO Rosa Diaz, Imperial Valley had limited services for...
