Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds
(CNN) - Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday with winds near 150 mph, making it a strong Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is delivering a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain...
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron collects data on Hurricane Ian
(NBC) - The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flies into Hurricane Ian from Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. to collect data. Ian strengthened to a powerful Category Four storm as it bore down on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday after knocking out power to all of Cuba. The hurricane was around...
Where things stand with major Florida theme parks and cruise ships as Ian approaches
(CNN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning, Floridians were keeping an anxious eye on the rapidly intensifying storm. That included the operators of Florida's popular theme parks. Here's a status report of where things stand as of 7:25 a.m. ET Tuesday with various major...
NFIB endorses Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the political action committee for Arizona's leading small business association made an announcement. As of Wednesday, September 28, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Kari Lake for Governor. Accordingly, the NFIB believe small businesses found her opponent's lack...
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
Sinema discusses bipartisan work with Arizona Chamber of Commerce
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Speaking with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema spoke on three things. Straightaway, Sinema spoke on her work expanding economic opportunities, lowering prices, and advancing pro-growth policies for Arizona's business community. “Arizonans don’t view solutions to the problems they face through red...
New report: More firearms, weaker gun laws driving violent crimes in Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona has become one of the most dangerous states for criminal gun violence. More specifically, these include homicide and aggravated assault, according to a new report cited by Phoenix Democratic Rep. Jennifer Longdon. For further context, the report analyzes the Republican legislative action after the...
Arizona’s school voucher system in trouble, opponents file to block massive expansion
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Public school advocates who oppose the massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system have filed enough signatures to block it from taking effect. The law - which extends the program to every child in the state - is now on hold instead of...
Dept. awards nearly $1 billion to 56 states and territories
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Department of Education announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion. Accordingly, in a press release, this is through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) and under the leadership of President Joe Biden. Additionally, Congress provided the funds to state educational agencies (SEAs) to develop...
Planned Parenthood to appeal abortion ruling
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A ruling by a Pima County judge re-instated a law banning abortions put on the books when Arizona was not even a state. Since the ruling Planned Parenthood again has paused all abortion procedures in the state but are continuing the legal fight. Asking the...
Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center free vaccine Friday
IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- This Friday the Imperial Valley LGBT resources center is teaming up with Imperial County Public Health and Equality California to provide free Uber rides in order to get people vaccinated for monkeypox. According to founder and CEO Rosa Diaz, Imperial Valley had limited services for...
