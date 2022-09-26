ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Reward of up to $10K offered as search continues for missing Miami boy

MIAMI – Authorities are offering a substantial reward as the search continues for a missing South Florida boy. US Marshals are now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the case of six-year-old Joege “JoJo” Morales. Tuesday marked one month since the boy disappeared.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Strip Club#S Club#Violent Crime#Ryder Trauma Center#Jmh
Click10.com

Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night

Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach

A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach. Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said. The report said officer had spotted a vehicle...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown

MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy