Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
1 dead after shooting inside southwest Miami-Dade Walmart, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and another is in custody after exchanging gunfire inside a southwest Miami-Dade Walmart Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart Supercenter in the 21000 block of Dixie Highway, near Goulds, at around 3 p.m. Police said the shooting stemmed from...
Click10.com
BSO: Man shot, killed at Pompano Beach apartment complex tried to rob shooter
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man shot at a Pompano Beach apartment complex last Tuesday died over the weekend and investigators determined he was among a group of armed robbers, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which announced the news Tuesday. The shooting was reported just after 1:15...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
NBC Miami
Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested
He walked into the massage parlor posing as a customer but fled when the employee dropped to the ground and started screaming, said Margate Police. Anthony Dana Banks, 22, entered the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday and asked about the cost of a session, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Broward Video Voyeurism After Similar Arrest in Miami-Dade
A South Florida man who was arrested last year for allegedly secretly taking photos of a woman's undergarments in Aventura Mall is now behind bars for similar video voyeurism charges in Broward. Ciano Brown, who turned 31 on Monday, was arrested Sunday on one count of video voyeurism. He is...
Click10.com
Reward of up to $10K offered as search continues for missing Miami boy
MIAMI – Authorities are offering a substantial reward as the search continues for a missing South Florida boy. US Marshals are now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests in the case of six-year-old Joege “JoJo” Morales. Tuesday marked one month since the boy disappeared.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
Click10.com
Tornadoes confirmed in Broward County as South Florida feels impact of Hurricane Ian
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several tornadoes touched down in parts of Broward County on Tuesday night. Authorities confirmed that two tornadoes hit near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Several planes were flipped over and damaged, as were some aircraft hangers. Additionally, trees were down, and power outages were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Police searching for missing jet skier from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate a jet skier who may have been attempting to reach Bimini. Authorities say Charles Walker was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday in the 3200...
Click10.com
Several mobile homes damaged in Davie, Pembroke Pines as Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength
DAVIE, Fla. – Several homes at a Davie mobile home park were badly damaged by a possible tornado as Hurricane Ian strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning. Local 10 News spoke with residents at the Sunshine Village Mobile Home Park in the 13000 block...
Click10.com
Police investigate shooting in Miami that sent man to hospital
MIAMI – A man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city of Miami on Sunday. Authorities said they received a call at approximately 2 p.m. regarding a man who had been shot. It happened in Miami’s Wynwood area, around Northwest First Court and 23rd Street. “All I...
Click10.com
Police locate parent of boy with special needs who was found alone in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police have located the parent of a 9-year-old boy with special needs who was found alone Monday morning, authorities said. According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, the child, who police initially thought was between the ages of 5 and 6, was found around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Tornado touches down in South Florida neighborhood Tuesday night
Pembroke Pines, FL - A tornado touched down in a residential area of Pembroke Pines on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian churned off the coast of South Florida. Witnesses say the neighborhood was barely damaged after the tornado passed by around 7:30 p.m. near Pasadena Elementary school. A man who lives...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
Click10.com
Broward town running out of time, options to avoid being left with no cops on street
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the clock ticks for Pembroke Park to secure police coverage before its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Saturday, one potential option is now off the table. It also appears the town may be scrambling to get its startup in-house police department,...
Click10.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
VIDEO: Possible tornado flips planes in South Florida
Severe weather plagued South Florida as Hurricane Ian continued its approach to the Peninsula Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Man Dies After Shooting in Northwest Miami: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in northwest Miami on Sunday that left one man dead. Miami Police said officers arrived at the scene near Northwest 3rd Avenue and 11th Street just after midnight following a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach
A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach. Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said. The report said officer had spotted a vehicle...
Click10.com
Forum held to discuss crime issues following weekend shooting in Overtown
MIAMI – Several dozen yellow evidence markers were seen out in front of shops in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood following a shooting over the weekend. Police are still looking for the person or persons who shot and killed a man around midnight Sunday morning. The shooting happened near Northwest...
Comments / 0