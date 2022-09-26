Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
WCJB
North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines. Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control. If the 311 number does not work, residents can also call 352-264-6557. Bradford County emergency operations can be reached...
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon area braced for rare, potential direct hit from hurricane
The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
WCJB
Marion County residents fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A line of cars wrapped around the Riley Art Centers at Tuscawilla Park in Ocala, for sandbags. “I think it’s good to know that people are taking the precautions necessary, they’re not taking things lightly,” said the City of Ocala Parks and Division Head, Bill Rodriguez.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
WCJB
West Port High School transitions into a special needs shelter as Hurricane Ian approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - West Port High School was transitioned into a special needs shelter on Tuesday. Those who are in need of medical assistance or have disabilities can find shelter on the Ocala campus. They must go through screening, registration, and a medical assessment before being admitted. Shelter officials...
WESH
'Take this storm seriously': Marion County officials warn of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and rain from Ian
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County held a news conference Monday afternoon asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. "Please take this storm seriously," warned Preston Bowlin. Bowlin is Marion County's emergency management director. "We are going to have a lot of wind and we’re going to have a lot of...
WCJB
Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has activated an information line to provide more information and resources to Floridians. You can call the toll-free number 1-800-342-3557. Alachua County officials also activated their information line. You just need to dial 311. Officials say this number is for questions and rumor control....
ocala-news.com
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
alachuachronicle.com
Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
floridahsfootball.com
“LIVE” HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Threat of major hurricane having impacts to the Week 6 football schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday evening which current projections show that Florida will be in the path of Ian – possibly as a major Hurricane of Category 3 or above – come the middle of next week. The projected path...
wuft.org
World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian
The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system. We are starting to get a picture of how Ian will affect our area. Circumstances could change in the next day or so. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
