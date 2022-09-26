ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management provides update on Hurricane Ian

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is asking for all citizens to take precautions as Marion County braces for the possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Marion County Emergency Management officials are currently monitoring Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm approaches the state of Florida. Rainfall...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Closures continue ahead of Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian intensified into a Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, the city of Gainesville and Alachua County released closure updates. RTS bus service: The city’s Regional Transit System is currently operating reduced bus service, but will stop at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It may resume Friday depending on weather and road conditions. Information is available on the GNVrideRTS app (rideRTS.app), on the RTS Facebook page or on the RTS website.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon area braced for rare, potential direct hit from hurricane

The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A line of cars wrapped around the Riley Art Centers at Tuscawilla Park in Ocala, for sandbags. “I think it’s good to know that people are taking the precautions necessary, they’re not taking things lightly,” said the City of Ocala Parks and Division Head, Bill Rodriguez.
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two arrested in back yard of Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kevin Charles Swords, 21, and Ethan Gregory Wood, 21, both of Vero Beach, were arrested in the back yard of a Cottage Grove residence at 2 a.m. last night. A resident of the Cottage Grove neighborhood called 911 at 2:19 a.m. last night, saying someone was...
VERO BEACH, FL
wuft.org

World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian

The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, everyone wants to know how they will be impacted by the storm system. We are starting to get a picture of how Ian will affect our area. Circumstances could change in the next day or so. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
MARION COUNTY, FL

