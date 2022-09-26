ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. (. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this maker of energy recovery devices reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. There has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO