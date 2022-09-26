ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

WCSD superintendent vows to make education progress regular topic at school board meetings

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

Washoe County Superintendent Susan Enfield said the quality of education will be a standing item discussed at least once a month at school board meetings.

The district has been criticized in public comment over the last year, including by school board candidates and Trustee Jeff Church, for not focusing enough on math, reading, writing and science.

Enfield made the promise to talk about the quality of education at one of the seven public forums she has scheduled through the end of the year.

"I really believe the conditions are in place here for us to do great work," Enfield said during a forum Sept. 22 at Desert Skies Middle School in Sun Valley.

It has been two months on the job for Enfield, who took over the district after a decade as superintendent of a small district in Washington.

Enfield said the presentations on education will include data on a group of students, such as those still learning English or living in poverty, and then the board will hear what the district is doing to make improvements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoUzp_0iAeW16J00

Other highlights from forum

Desert Skies social studies teacher Adam Farnsworth was emotional as he talked about the relationship he has with his students, many of whom have tough home lives.

"I love this job. I love what I do," he told Enfield.

He said teachers are struggling, and not just financially. He said he needs more time to create lessons. He said he spends his weekends grading papers and often arrives at school at 6:30 a.m.

"What are the options to give us time so we can emotionally take care of ourselves and the kids we work with?" Farnsworth asked, before apologizing for crying.

"Can I give you a hug?" Enfield said before addressing the teacher’s comments.

She said planning periods have been given back to staff, but she knew it wasn't enough.

She said larger conversation must happen about how the district can build in full days for teachers to have planning time.

Superintendent hates sick day rules

"It drives me crazy," Enfield told a parent who was concerned about an attendance warning she received when she kept her sick child home.

"It makes my head explode too," Enfield said, promising she would investigate whether state or federal rules require students to have a doctor’s note for a sick day or risk being held back for missing too many days.

In 2018, the district said tougher state and federal rules meant missing as few as two school days a month could mean a student was not promoted to the next grade. For an absence to be excused and not count toward chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year,  the district says documentation must be provided by a doctor or mental health professional.

“I find it the height of disrespect to not to trust a parent who calls the school and says my child is sick and isn't coming to school today. You shouldn't have to give me a doctor's note," Enfield said.

Siobhan McAndrew tells stories about the people of Northern Nevada and covers education in Washoe County.

