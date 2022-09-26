Read full article on original website
Related
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
rentonreporter.com
King County Executive proposes broad investments to behavioral health infrastructure
On Sept. 26, King County Executive Dow Constantine and a regional coalition of leaders announced a plan to address behavioral health in the county by creating a countywide network of five crisis care centers, investing in the recruitment and retention of the community behavioral health workforce, and restoring the number of residential treatment beds in the region.
rentonreporter.com
State Patrol arrests SR 900 rock-throwing suspect
After weeks of speculation, frustrated local drivers and damaged property, the man suspected of allegedly throwing rocks and debris at passing vehicles on State Route 900 between Renton and Issaquah has been arrested. Around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27, multiple Washington State Patrol troopers took Shawn L. Perantie, 55, into custody...
Comments / 0