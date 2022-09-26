ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vos sues House January 6 committee, seeking to block subpoena

Originally Published: 26 SEP 22 10:24 ET By Katelyn Polantz and Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — UPDATE: Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos is not appearing before the House January 6 committee today after his attorney spoke with the committee and the House received copies of his court challenge, according to a person familiar with Vos’ subpoena.

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection subpoenaed Wisconsin House Speaker Robin Vos over the weekend, demanding he testify Monday morning, which prompted Vos to file an emergency lawsuit.

Vos asked a federal judge in Wisconsin to block the subpoena , which called for him to testify at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, two days before the committee’s next public hearing , according to federal court records.

The judge has not responded yet.

CNN has reached out to the committee for comment. It’s unclear if Vos is appearing before the committee Monday morning.

Vos says the committee wants to question him about a conversation he had with former President Donald Trump this July after the state courts blocked the use of some absentee ballot dropboxes, and Trump “requested Speaker Vos take future actions.”

“The Committee is demanding Speaker Vos appear for a deposition to answer questions irrelevant to the Committee’s investigation, with virtually no notice, in the closing days of his reelection campaign, merely because of the Committee’s public relations scheme,” his lawsuit says.

Vos is challenging the House committee’s authority in court and arguing the subpoena “seeks to infringe on Speaker Vos’ legislative immunity” from lawsuits.

Similar lawsuits from other House witnesses have not been successful or have not been decided yet.

& © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Patrick Case
2d ago

Too Bad, So Sad. Time to take your medicine, LOSER!

But Why
2d ago

I'm sure the Wisconsin taxpayers will have to pay for this too!!!

