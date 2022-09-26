ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

3 men arrested on child pornography charges in Etowah County

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUgao_0iAeVGIA00

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Three men were arrested on child pornography charges Thursday after investigators executed several search warrants.

Birmingham man finds dogs playing with human skull

According to Sheriff Jonathon Horton, investigators with the State of Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed search warrants at three different homes on September 22, leading to the arrests of Logan Lee Jolley, Christopher Jay Dowdy and Bruce Alan Mize.

Jolley, 25, was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and dissemination of obscene matter. Authorities say he admitted to receiving and sending child pornography. He is being held at the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office on a $270,000 cash bond.

Dowdy, 55, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

Mize, 18, was charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Authorities say he admitted to downloading, sending, and selling child pornography on the internet. He is being held on a $220,000 property bond.

Jolley, Dowdy, and Mize have the same bond conditions which consist of no internet, smart phones, no contact with anyone under 18 years old, and to be supervised by Etowah County Community Corrections once released.

The ECSO says there will possibly be more charges filed on all three men.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Etowah County, AL
Etowah County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Chelsea Middle School placed on soft lockdown following shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a shooting with injuries in Chelsea. According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Brandy Circle. As a result, Chelsea Middle School was placed on a soft lockdown until additional information was known. A suspect has been detained and the […]
CHELSEA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
CBS 42

First responders recover body from Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – First responders recovered a body from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday afternoon. The Gadsden Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive individual in the gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge. First responders located the individual in a rocky area and determined […]
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Jones Valley Teaching Farm celebrates new facility in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program. Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closing after 50 years in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Another beloved restaurant in Homewood will soon be closing for good after years in the community. Nabeel’s Cafe and Market, which has been in the same building along Oxmoor Road since 1972, will serve its final meal Friday. “It is true,” Nabeel’s management wrote in a Facebook message to CBS 42. […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Power and American Red Cross preparing for Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local agencies are continuing to watch the track of Hurricane Ian to assess who and what should be sent to help disaster-hit areas. Alabama Power and the American Red Cross are on standby. For Alabama Power, it’s a wait-and-see approach. Crews are assessing the storm as it unfolds, and they will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy