Clark, SD

gowatertown.net

Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd

PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Clark, SD
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
B102.7

Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend

One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
TRAVEL
kotatv.com

12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

See the former jobs of the governor of South Dakota

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in South Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sasquatch 107.7

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?

Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
POLITICS
gowatertown.net

North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)

BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen family honored as ‘Angels in Adoption’

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily and Dan Richardt have been fostering children for five years. Recently, they traveled to Washington, D.C., to be honored by U.S. Congress as Angels in Adoption. Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognizes families from each state who advocate for foster...
ABERDEEN, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?

Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
ANIMALS
Kickin Country 100.5

The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL
gowatertown.net

Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
WATERTOWN, SD

