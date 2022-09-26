Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Crews battle fire at South Dakota dairy
Crews from multiple departments were called to a dairy near Ortley, South Dakota for a fire Monday morning.
Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd
PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
2 men arrested in drug bust worth $150,000 in South Dakota
Two men from California are behind bars in South Dakota following a drug bust in Brookings involving more than 30 pounds of meth and fentanyl.
Longtime South Dakota broadcaster puts out latest book
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Henriksen’s latest book, First Person: Legendary South Dakota Sports Stories Volume 2, is now available. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk about it.
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
Take Part In Two South Dakota Legendary Events This Weekend
One takes you on the most popular organized hike in the United States. The other will have your teeth shaking as the sunrises. Both are in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota. There may be a part of Custer State Park you've never witnessed. The part where a rolling...
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Countdown to debate: South Dakota professors weigh in on who could benefit most
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
See the former jobs of the governor of South Dakota
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in South Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEWS 9.27.22: Yankton Helicopter Crash, Iowa Budget Surplus, WW 2 Veteran Honored, and More
One person has died after the crash of a small helicopter southeast of Yankton, South Dakota. First responders say it happened just before 10 a.m. today. A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged after a pursuit with authorities after a shooting in Morningside early this morning. Click here for the story from Siouxland News CBS 14-FOX 44.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Did Jamie Smith Smoke A Joint With South Dakota Voters?
Election season is fully underway in South Dakota. South Dakota voters will be lining up at the polls on Tuesday, November 8th. We do our best at Results/Townsquare Media to keep the public informed on each candidate running. This especially includes the candidates running for Governor of South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem and Jamie Smith.
Find Out Why This South Dakota Home Is Only $15,000
Here's a home that is on the market in Huron for only $15,000! Has the seller lost their mind? Are they just feeling generous and willing to sell their home for pennies on the dollar?. This is a three-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home built in 1965. If you look at the...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)
BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
Aberdeen family honored as ‘Angels in Adoption’
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily and Dan Richardt have been fostering children for five years. Recently, they traveled to Washington, D.C., to be honored by U.S. Congress as Angels in Adoption. Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognizes families from each state who advocate for foster...
Suicide is 2nd leading cause of death for South Dakota’s young people
In South Dakota last year, more people took their own lives than ever before. Just shy of 200 people completed suicide. A growing number of them were kids. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Winter in South Dakota?
Can the Woolly Bear Caterpillar Predict the Weather?. Take a fall hike through the woods and you may find that familiar-looking brown and black caterpillar. Some call it a Woolly Bear or a Fuzzy Wuzzy, or its lesser-known name, the Isabella Tiger moth. Yet some call it a hedgehog caterpillar. Whatever you call it, studying this fascinating creature can bring some predictions about how the seasons will progress in your area.
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
