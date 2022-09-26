Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury
The New York Giants did not only lose the battle against the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, they also lost the war after they lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to what appears to be a serious knee injury during the dying embers of the game. To rub salt on the Giants’ wound, Shepard’s injury occurred during their […] The post ‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor
The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
Dolphins And Bills Fans Brawl in Parking Lot at Hard Rock Stadium
Dolphins fans and Bills fans fought in the parking lot on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
Stephen Curry puts the NBA on notice after Giannis Antetokounmpo showers him with praise
Giannis Antetokounmpo staked a forceful claim as the best player in the world while leading his short-handed team to a road Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Stephen Curry was somehow even more dominant against the Boston Celtics’ historically stingy defense with a title on the line, taking home his first Finals MVP award after winning a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons.
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
Time for Commanders to scout coaches
Ron Rivera and company have failed. As a front office and coaching staff. It’s time to start thinking of who’s next, because Year 3 of this regime has seen no improvement of the Washington Commanders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 9/29/2022
The Miami Dolphins will head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as the two AFC teams meet at Paycor Stadium. Thursday Night Football is here, and it’s time to look at our NFL odds series and make a Dolphins-Bengals prediction and pick. The Dolphins are coming off...
Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo get ultimate clowning after brutal 49ers-Broncos clash
On Sunday night, the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers played a grueling, hard-fought football game in the Mile High City. The Broncos ended up winning 11-10 on a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Despite the exciting finish, fans online were not very happy with each team’s performance. It’s not entirely shocking for San Francisco, as most […] The post Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo get ultimate clowning after brutal 49ers-Broncos clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker breaks silence on Suns’ Kevin Durant trade rumors
Before Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets decided to run it back, there was no shortage of trade rumors linked to Durant’s name. One team that was reportedly in on the KD sweepstakes was the Phoenix Suns. Suns’ star Devin Booker addressed the previous KD rumors on Monday, per Gerald Bourguet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bucs Released Wide Receiver After Mike Evans' Return
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will welcome back Mike Evans, who served his one-game suspension on Sunday following his Week 2 altercation with New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. To make room for Evans on the 53-man roster, the Buccaneers waived wide receiver Kaylon Geiger on Monday. Geiger, who was...
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Monday's Lineup News
In one of the more... interesting lineup decisions that the Dallas Cowboys could make before their Monday night clash with the New York Giants, the Cowboys decided to put all-world offensive tackle Jason Peters in a unique spot. According to Giants insider Jordan Schultz, Peters is going to play guard...
Look: Wild Brawl Outside NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon
As the Miami Dolphins picked up a huge 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a violent fight unfolded outside Hard Rock Stadium. Shared by TMZ Sports, a fan postage footage of two Dolphins fans attacking a Bills fan wearing a Josh Allen jersey. As the Bills fan attempts to get up, a man in a Tua Tagovailoa jersey kicks him in the face.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1