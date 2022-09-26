ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

State-of-the-art healthcare equipment hits classrooms at WJU

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — State-of-the-art healthcare equipment has hit the classrooms of Wheeling University after the school received more than $500,000 from the state of West Virginia. The new health care simulation lab is up and running for students at the school after a complete redo. Rare and innovative...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Effort formed to bring Barnesville theater back to life

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In 1924, the State Theater was built in Barnesville. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. One local group is trying to change that. “We are trying to provide an entertainment outlet for, not just the community of...
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Health Right grateful for city aiding its mission

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling City Council met last week passing ordinances aimed at assisting non-profits. "Wheeling City Council was generous enough to consider giving us money,” Wheeling Health Right Executive Director Kathie Brown said of the Community Development Block Grant funding. “They actually granted us $25,000, so we're very grateful."
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

EGCC unionized educators seek answers about college’s status

Unionized teachers at Eastern Gateway Community College are seeking answers about the status of the college. A letter to the college trustees sent in August was released to local media Wednesday. The letter asks about the ongoing accreditation probation by the Higher Learning Commission; legal and logistical difficulties in moving away from using the student resource center; and federal Department of Education limits on use of Pell Grants in the Free College Union Benefit Program.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

What is the future of the Fort Steuben Mall?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s no secret, the Fort Steuben Mall is not what it once was. But that doesn’t mean it’s reached the end of its usefulness. To that end, what are officials doing in order to revitalize it?. “More community events bring us some...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Bowen, renowned regional labor leader, dies

An influential labor leader from the region has died. Jim Bowen, who was a leader of the United Steel Workers during the bankruptcies of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation, was 87. Bowen eventually became a board member at Wheeling-Pitt. He also was instrumental during a long labor dispute at Ravenswood Aluminum and...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Brooke County BOE approves plan for School Resource Officers

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Board of Education met Monday evening to discuss ongoing negotiations between the board and county commissioners pertaining to School Resource Officers within the district. "We're still hopeful that we can get a deal worked out with the county commission,” Superintendent Jeffrey Crook...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Carroll County remembers Sheriff Dale Williams

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams has died. The sheriff's department made the announcement Saturday. Williams was the sheriff of Carroll County 18 years. The department said he passed away peacefully. Services will be held at the Bell-Herron Gymnasium in Carrollton. Calling hours are Thursday from 4- 7 p.m. and the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Update: Names released of those arrested in Toronto drug bust

TORONTO, Ohio — The Toronto Police Department ended a months-long drug investigation with a bust on Monday night that saw eight people arrested. Arrested were: Tina L. Smith, 47, and Jason N. Barnes, 34, of East Liverpool, and Joshua D. Smith, 44, Meghan M. Liddick, 30, Scott A. Stuck, 29, Daniel W. Wright, 53, Jennifer N. Bryan, 38, and Tyler J. Werntz, 31, all of Toronto.
TORONTO, OH
WTOV 9

Construction on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal takes off

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Construction is well underway for the new terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Leaders say the terminal will help modernize the facility. The first vertical support beams are now installed on the site of what will be a brand new termianl at the airport. The new facility is on schedule and is set to open in 2025. It's made of 100% American steel with 80% of the work being done by local workers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Officials predict bad flu season, encourage vaccines

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Flu season is here, and health officials are projecting this could be the worst one in recent years. Flu season is a predictable because of data that comes from the Southern Hemisphere. This year, it has seen more flu cases as a result of COVID-19 regulations having mostly gone away.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

