PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Construction is well underway for the new terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Leaders say the terminal will help modernize the facility. The first vertical support beams are now installed on the site of what will be a brand new termianl at the airport. The new facility is on schedule and is set to open in 2025. It's made of 100% American steel with 80% of the work being done by local workers.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO