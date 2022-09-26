Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
State-of-the-art healthcare equipment hits classrooms at WJU
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — State-of-the-art healthcare equipment has hit the classrooms of Wheeling University after the school received more than $500,000 from the state of West Virginia. The new health care simulation lab is up and running for students at the school after a complete redo. Rare and innovative...
WTOV 9
Effort formed to bring Barnesville theater back to life
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — In 1924, the State Theater was built in Barnesville. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. One local group is trying to change that. “We are trying to provide an entertainment outlet for, not just the community of...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Health Right grateful for city aiding its mission
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling City Council met last week passing ordinances aimed at assisting non-profits. "Wheeling City Council was generous enough to consider giving us money,” Wheeling Health Right Executive Director Kathie Brown said of the Community Development Block Grant funding. “They actually granted us $25,000, so we're very grateful."
WTOV 9
Marshall County Chamber of Commerce holds annual State of Marshall County Breakfast
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce held its annual state of the county breakfast on Wednesday morning. Future projects and initiatives were discussed for the new year ahead. Major partners with the chamber of commerce were guest speakers, like CEO of WVU Medicine Wheeling and...
WTOV 9
Meeting held to discuss tentative labor agreement with steelworkers at USW Local 2911
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Steelworkers at USW local 2911 met Wednesday to discuss a contract proposal from Cleveland Cliffs, owner of the mill in Weirton. Negotiations have been going on for the last several months. Now, with a tentative labor agreement in place, the United Steelworkers Local 2911 is...
WTOV 9
EGCC unionized educators seek answers about college’s status
Unionized teachers at Eastern Gateway Community College are seeking answers about the status of the college. A letter to the college trustees sent in August was released to local media Wednesday. The letter asks about the ongoing accreditation probation by the Higher Learning Commission; legal and logistical difficulties in moving away from using the student resource center; and federal Department of Education limits on use of Pell Grants in the Free College Union Benefit Program.
WTOV 9
What is the future of the Fort Steuben Mall?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s no secret, the Fort Steuben Mall is not what it once was. But that doesn’t mean it’s reached the end of its usefulness. To that end, what are officials doing in order to revitalize it?. “More community events bring us some...
WTOV 9
New discount store in New Martinsville has shoppers flocking to its doors
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. — A new business in New Martinsville has shoppers flocking to its doors. Lucky Duck Discounters opened a few weeks ago, and its bin-concept of shopping is a big hit among shoppers, affectionately referred to as ‘ducklings.’. “I mean it's Black Friday everyday here," General...
WTOV 9
Bowen, renowned regional labor leader, dies
An influential labor leader from the region has died. Jim Bowen, who was a leader of the United Steel Workers during the bankruptcies of Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation, was 87. Bowen eventually became a board member at Wheeling-Pitt. He also was instrumental during a long labor dispute at Ravenswood Aluminum and...
WTOV 9
Brooke County BOE approves plan for School Resource Officers
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Brooke County Board of Education met Monday evening to discuss ongoing negotiations between the board and county commissioners pertaining to School Resource Officers within the district. "We're still hopeful that we can get a deal worked out with the county commission,” Superintendent Jeffrey Crook...
WTOV 9
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice continues to speak out against Amendment 2
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is speaking out against an amendment that voters will see on ballots on Nov. 8. Amendment 2 would give the state legislature the ability to alter property tax rates. Right now, there is a personal property tax on machinery, equipment...
WTOV 9
Bid approved to fix new slip on Winding Hill Road in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Work continues on Winding Hill Road, or County Road 44, in Belmont County. At Wednesday's Belmont County Commissioner’s meeting, a bid was approved to fix a new road slip that had developed. “Over this past winter, we had another slip develop on Winding Hill,...
WTOV 9
Carroll County remembers Sheriff Dale Williams
Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams has died. The sheriff's department made the announcement Saturday. Williams was the sheriff of Carroll County 18 years. The department said he passed away peacefully. Services will be held at the Bell-Herron Gymnasium in Carrollton. Calling hours are Thursday from 4- 7 p.m. and the...
WTOV 9
Update: Names released of those arrested in Toronto drug bust
TORONTO, Ohio — The Toronto Police Department ended a months-long drug investigation with a bust on Monday night that saw eight people arrested. Arrested were: Tina L. Smith, 47, and Jason N. Barnes, 34, of East Liverpool, and Joshua D. Smith, 44, Meghan M. Liddick, 30, Scott A. Stuck, 29, Daniel W. Wright, 53, Jennifer N. Bryan, 38, and Tyler J. Werntz, 31, all of Toronto.
WTOV 9
Construction on new Pittsburgh International Airport terminal takes off
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Construction is well underway for the new terminal at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Leaders say the terminal will help modernize the facility. The first vertical support beams are now installed on the site of what will be a brand new termianl at the airport. The new facility is on schedule and is set to open in 2025. It's made of 100% American steel with 80% of the work being done by local workers.
WTOV 9
Officials predict bad flu season, encourage vaccines
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Flu season is here, and health officials are projecting this could be the worst one in recent years. Flu season is a predictable because of data that comes from the Southern Hemisphere. This year, it has seen more flu cases as a result of COVID-19 regulations having mostly gone away.
WTOV 9
TSA officers detect another loaded handgun Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — TSA officers detected a loaded handgun in the carry-on bag of an Ohio man at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint over the weekend. The 9mm gun was loaded with 14 bullets, including one in the chamber. After detecting the gun, TSA officers notified the Allegheny...
