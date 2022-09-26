Read full article on original website
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
Phys.org
Researchers identify 10 km-thick layer containing softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate
Researchers have identified a 10 km-thick layer containing some softer, melted rock at the bottom of the Pacific plate, a discovery that's shining new light on the movement of the Earth's massive tectonic plates. "We know that relative movement between the Earth's plates is the cause of earthquakes, volcanoes, and...
Scientists discover bacteria that can use light to 'breathe' electricity
Did you know that bacteria in the natural world breathe by exhaling excess electrons, causing an intrinsic electrical grid? In a new study, Yale University researchers discovered that light could supercharge this electronic activity within biofilm bacteria, yielding an up to a 100-fold increase in electrical conductivity, according to a press release published by the institution earlier this month.
Phys.org
Discovery of the largest natural carbon onions on Earth
Recently, a study led by Dr. Yilin Chen, Prof. Yong Qin, Dr. Jiuqing Li, Associate Prof. Zhuangfu Li, Tianyu Yang (China University of Mining and Technology) and Dr. Ergang Lian (Tongji University) was published in Science China Earth Sciences. The research team identified natural carbon onions (onion-like fullerenes) in intrusion-affected coal samples collected from Permian coal-bearing strata in the Yongan Coalfield, Fujian Province, South China. They found the largest natural carbon onions (with an outer diameter of ~55 nm) ever recorded on Earth.
Phys.org
Chickensplash! Exploring the health concerns of washing raw chicken
Health experts recommend against washing chicken before cooking it because that can spread harmful bacteria. But if you're among the nearly 70% of people who do, according to a survey of U.S. grocery shoppers, there are ways to make it safer. Many cooks continue to wash raw chicken despite this...
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Phys.org
New theory concludes that the origin of life on Earth-like planets is likely
Does the existence of life on Earth tell us anything about the probability of abiogenesis—the origin of life from inorganic substances—arising elsewhere? That's a question that has confounded scientists, and anyone else inclined to ponder it, for some time. A widely accepted argument from Australian-born astrophysicist Brandon Carter...
Phys.org
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.
Phys.org
Ancient 'shark' from China may be humans' oldest jawed ancestor
Living sharks are often portrayed as the apex predators of the marine realm. Paleontologists have been able to identify fossils of their extinct ancestors that date back hundreds of millions of years to a time known as the Palaeozoic period. These early "sharks," known as acanthodians, bristled with spines. In contrast to modern sharks, they developed bony "armor" around their paired fins.
Phys.org
Technology produces more than 100 medical microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body
Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST, President Yang Kook) Professor Hongsoo Choi's team of the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering collaborated with Professor Sung-Won Kim's team at Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson's team at ETH Zurich to develop a technology that produces more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body.
Phys.org
Not just for the gods: New insight on the use of cacao among the ancient Maya
It was the money that grew on trees. Said to be a gift from the gods, cacao for the ancient Maya was considered sacred, used not only as currency, but in special ceremonies and religious rituals. It's the progenitor plant of chocolate, and notions of luxury are embedded in its lore.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations
Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
Phys.org
Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change
A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
Medicinal Plant May Have Evolved Camouflage to Evade Humans
Researchers from China and UK published a journal in Current Biology claiming that the herb named Fritillaria delavayi changed itself to escape from its predator. Fritillaria delavayi is a plant native to the steep mountain slopes of the Hengduan Mountains in southwestern China. For over 2,000 years, this plant has been used to cure various conditions related to the heart and lungs.
Phys.org
Hubble detects protective shield defending a pair of dwarf galaxies
For billions of years, the Milky Way's largest satellite galaxies—the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds—have followed a perilous journey. Orbiting one another as they are pulled in toward our home galaxy, they have begun to unravel, leaving behind trails of gaseous debris. And yet—to the puzzlement of astronomers—these dwarf galaxies remain intact, with ongoing vigorous star formation.
Phys.org
The asteroid that formed Vredefort crater was bigger than previously believed
About 2 billion years ago, an impactor hurtled toward Earth, crashing into the planet in an area near present-day Johannesburg, South Africa. The impactor—most likely an asteroid—formed what is today the biggest crater on our planet. Scientists have widely accepted, based on previous research, that the impact structure, known as the Vredefort crater, was formed by an object about 15 kilometers (approximately 9.3 miles) in diameter that was traveling at a velocity of 15 kilometers per second.
Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!
Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
Phys.org
Researchers reconstruct the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals
Every modern mammal, from a platypus to a blue whale, is descended from a common ancestor that lived about 180 million years ago. We don't know a great deal about this animal, but the organization of its genome has now been computationally reconstructed by an international team of researchers. The work is published Sept. 30 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Phys.org
Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom
Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
Why does nature create patterns?
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The reason patterns often appear in nature is simple: The same basic physical or chemical processes occur in many patterned substances and organisms as they form. Whether in plants and animals or rocks, foams and ice crystals, the intricate patterns that happen in nature come down to what's happening at the level of atoms and molecules.
