Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
Voices: A British citizen is about to be executed in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics

On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Liz Truss bad for Britain on world stage, majority of voters say OLD REDIRECTED

Liz Truss does not have what it takes to best represent British interests when dealing with senior international leaders, according to more than half the people who have taken part in a newly published poll.More than 52 per cent say they have little or no confidence that the prime minister will perform well on the world stage, with the same number holding that this comes after the country’s reputation was already seriously tarnished during the Boris Johnson years.Pessimism about what lies ahead was also echoed by a majority (52 per cent) who believe that Brexit has damaged Britain, ...
‘Deliberate Damage’ Suspected as Two Russian Pipelines to Europe Leak

Two Russian-built gas pipelines supplying Europe developed mysterious leaks overnight, sparking suspicions that sabotage may be to blame. Swedish authorities raised the alarm about two highly unusual leaks in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline shortly after Denmark discovered a similar problem on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Both supply lines under the Baltic Sea have been at the heart of a bitter energy war between Russia and European countries since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February, with European leaders accusing Moscow of throttling the supply of gas to the continent in order to drive up the cost of energy and deepen Europe’s ongoing energy crisis. Both European and Russian officials say sabotage may have caused the curious leaks. “There are some indications that it is deliberate damage,” a European security source told Reuters, adding it was still too early to draw conclusions. “You have to ask: Who would profit?”Read it at Reuters
Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
Government White Paper on independent football regulator due in autumn, FSA told

The Government still aims to publish a White Paper this autumn setting out the remit for a new independent regulator for football, the new sports minister has told fan representatives.The Times reported last week that the new Government under Prime Minister Liz Truss could abandon plans for a regulator, which was the central recommendation of the fan-led review conducted last year and which had been given formal backing by the previous Government under Boris Johnson as recently as April this year.Gary Neville, a key voice in the fight to reform football governance, told a fringe event at the Labour Party...
