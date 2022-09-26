Read full article on original website
KGMI
PSE awards Nooksack Tribe grant for solar project
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Nooksack Tribe is going solar. Puget Sound Energy says they have awarded a green power grant to the Nooksack Indian Tribe for a solar project. The tribe will install solar panels on top of a warehouse that was constructed to house supplies they used to fight the pandemic.
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Bellingham, Whatcom are approaching winter shelter differently this year
Health Department presentation outlines parameters for severe weather assistance.
KGMI
Funding coming to Whatcom County for salmon recovery efforts
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Grants are on the way for a number of counties in Washington state, including Whatcom, to help with salmon recovery. The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced that a total of $76 million will be distributed across 30 counties. Whatcom County will receive over $817,000...
KGMI
Gas prices surge after weeks of declines
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Gas prices have jumped drastically after weeks of decline. AAA says that the average price for a gallon of gas in Whatcom County is now $5.06. Just a week ago, drivers were paying roughly $4.43 a gallon. That’s a 63 cent difference. The state average...
Southbound I-5 reopens south of Blaine after crash
BLAINE, Wash. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just south of Blaine reopened Wednesday morning after being closed for nearly six hours due to a crash. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash just south of Peach Portal Drive (milepost 273) around 5:30 a.m.
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
KGMI
Bellingham mayor announces end of emergency pandemic orders
BELLINGHAM, Wash. Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood says the city’s emergency pandemic orders will end on October 31st. He told this week’s City Council meeting that the timing is planned to coincide with the end of Governor Inslee’s state of emergency order. Fleetwood calls it “an important step...
Need a job? These jobs pay livable wages and are currently hiring in Whatcom County
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay livable wages.
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County business announcements
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The following business announcements were recently received by Whatcom News. Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announces interim director. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce announced Megan Juenemann has been hired to serve as their interim executive director. Former Executive Director Anya Milton recently vacated the position to take a position with Bellingham Technical College.
Nautilus-shaped Whatcom home, nature preserve lists for $1.9M. See what it’s like inside
“You get privacy. You get quiet. There’s no street lights. You can see the moon. You can see the stars.”
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
q13fox.com
Float plane recovery efforts continue near Whidbey Island
Crews will continue operations to recover the float plane that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB started this assignment Tuesday morning, though they say the job will not be complete until this weekend potentially.
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
q13fox.com
Portion of SR 20 in Oak Harbor shut down for hours due to bomb threat
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A portion of State Route 20 on the south end of Oak Harbor was shut down Monday for several hours while police and explosive experts investigated a bomb threat. Around 3:30 p.m., police shut down SR 20 near SW Barlow Street for "a potential concern with...
KGMI
VIDEO: Two men rescued after plane crash in Skagit County
LYMAN, Wash. – Two men have been found safe after their small plane crashed in Skagit County. KIRO reports that the men were reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday, September 25th, after their flight from Concrete to Arlington never made it to Arlington. Faint emergency signals were picked up...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Semi-truck crash blocks all southbound I-5 lanes in Blaine
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 south of the Peace Portal interchange in Blaine about 5:15am on Wednesday, September 28th. A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper reported to WSP dispatch that there was a semi-truck with...
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name
The restaurant will now be serving rustic Northern Italian cuisine, alongside Italian wines and traditional desserts.
