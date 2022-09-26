Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency
Lee County officials are "closely monitoring" Ian.
All Lee County schools and county offices are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Evacuation orders have not been made, and officials say they won't know until Tuesday morning.
The county based on the increased intensity of the storm and its current forecasted track and potential storm surge and rainfall, this morning Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency.
The SOLE is posted along with other Hurricane Ian information at www.leegov.com/storm
Lee County Staff are evaluating storm surge models and flood models at this time
WATCH | Lee County update on Hurricane Ian
- Lee County Commission Vice Chairman Ray Sandelli
- County Manager Roger Desjarlais
- Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno
- Lee County Public School District Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier
- Lee County Port Authority Executive Director Ben Siegel
- Holly Smith, Mayor of Sanibel
