CBA boys soccer gets wins over Mexico, Nottingham

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Though it has started the season 5-0-1 with a string of impressive wins, the Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer team only has climbed to no. 17 in the latest state Class A rankings.

That was more than enough to keep the Brothers motivated as, taking on Mexico last Tuesday at Alibrandi Stadium, it steadily put away the Tigers to prevail 5-1.

A well-balanced attack had it 3-0 by halftime and, by night’s end, five different players – Connor Morgia, Andrew Kohlbrenner, Santiago Betancourt-Trompa, Zack Walma and Jack Abala – had found the net.

Morgia also picked up two assists, with Betancourt-Trompa and Kohlbrenner also earning assists, as did Sravan Kodali. Jacob Poissant earned Mexico’s lone goal.

Even better, for CBA’s confidence, was the way it played Thursday against its neighbors from Nottingham, who were 3-2-1 going into the game against Class AA foes, but saw the Brothers roar to a 3-1 victory.

Batuli Fereza put Nottingham on the board in the first half. Still, CBA seized a 2-1 advantage and tacked on a late insurance goal.

Juiluz Pichardokmp, with two assists, anchored an attack where Kohlbrenner, Morgia and Betancourt-Trompa each poured in goals. Aiden Duggan also had an assist, and Finn Wheeler was terrific in the net, turning back nine of the Bulldogs’ 10 shots.

Meanwhile, two other local sides had quite a battle last Tuesday afternoon as Manlius-Pebble Hill, thanks to a terrific effort from Nick Lurvey, was able to beat Bishop Grimes 3-2.

Lurvey’s first-half goal was the only tally for either side. Then the Cobras battled back, seeing Joey Ferraro and William Leto put shots past Trojans goalie Ayman El-Hindi.

However, Nick Lurvey managed to convert twice more, his hat trick the difference-maker as John Dalisto, Sam Lurvey and Ayden Whitted all picked up assists.

Having improved to 4-2 overall, MPH was humbled on Thursday in a 6-2 loss to Mater Dei Academy, who had five different goal-scorers, led by Stephen Hall (two goals) and Mike Alexander (one goal, one assist).

Grimes, meanwhile, took another setback in a 4-0 loss to Fabius-Pompey, who bolted to a 3-0 advantage by halftime and drew clear led by Taylor Keller’s pair of goals and Dana Ingersoll’s goal and two assists.

MPH played Fabius-Pompey on Saturday and took a 2-0 defeat to the Falcons. Goals by Andrew Ward and Amr Shabani made the difference as none of the Trojans’ six shots got past goalie Kyle Clarkson.

As this went on, Grimes, in its own game against Mater Dei, earned a 1-1 draw, the goal coming from Diago Medina as Docos was sensational, recording 16 saves, only surrendering a goal to Peter Halligan.