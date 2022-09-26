ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hoffman Hospice Voices of Inspiration dinner raised $60k, featured Kurt Warner

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFwMc_0iAeTjch00

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner talked about his career and faith at the annual Voices of Inspiration dinner on Thursday, September 22nd. It was the first in-person event for Hoffman Hospice in three years.

Warner talked with fellow NFL alum and Super Bowl champion David Carr about football and faith. Warner is considered the greatest undrafted player in NFL history. He is known for wearing the number 13, which he explained at the event wasn't "unlucky."

The event raised more than $60 thousand.

Comments / 0

Related
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy