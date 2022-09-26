ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Corral in West Monroe to reopen on Nov. 14, 2022

By Chelsea Monae Williams
 2 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October.

Renovations to the building are already underway. “We are so excited and ready to serve our community! We will be sharing more information about jobs and you’ll be meeting the rest of the management team soon!”, says Corrent.

We will follow their grand-reopening and keep you updated with the latest.

