Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools. In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin...
Four KU programs receive $8+ million grants
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Four educational programs at the University of Kansas have been granted more than $8 million to continue serving first-generation and low-income students. The University of Kansas says the Center of Educational Opportunity Programs recently secured more than $8 million in funds from the U.S. Department of...
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
Topeka coffee shop owner encourages employment for people with disabilities
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka woman is providing opportunities to a community that may sometimes go unseen, all inside of a small, locally owned coffee shop. There’s nothing like starting your day with a fresh cup of coffee or at least a friendly smile from your local barista. Caitlyn Halsey is the owner of Dialogue Coffee […]
Community invited to join RCPD, BBQ Team at National Night Out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join RCPD and its BBQ Team at National Night Out. The Riley Co. Police Department says it has invited the community to join members for free food and a meet-and-greet with personnel, specialty teams, vehicles and other local emergency service units at National Night Out.
Leavenworth chosen as regional Veterans Day observation site
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Leavenworth has been chosen as a regional site by the Veterans Day National Committee to observe the holiday. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that the Veterans Day National Committee has chosen Leavenworth as a regional site for the holiday observance. She said the Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Life Care Center in Burlington welcomes new executive director
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Life Care Center in Burlington has welcomed a new executive director to its helm. On Sept. 1, Life Care Center of Burlington says it hired Elizabeth Stockebrand as its new executive director. She previously served as executive director for the facility from 2018 to early 2021.
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
Topeka’s YMCA wants to buy building back from City of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The last standing Topeka YMCA building located at 3635 southwest Chelsea Drive, is in jeopardy. CEO of YMCA Topeka, Glenn Haley says he hopes for the YMCA to stay at its current location, but it’s not up to him since the YMCA doesn’t own the building.
Community member comes to the rescue after Emporia bee-tastrophe
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia community member has come to the rescue after a small bee-tastrophe. The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center says an amazing community member is setting up traps on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 27, in the alley between 600 Commercial and Merchant St. to take care of a bee infestation.
Geary Co. K9s presented ballistic vests by local organization
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9s were gifted ballistic vests during a Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest fundraiser. Friends of the K9 Vest Midwest says on Sunday, Sept. 25, it held its third fundraiser event in the area at Bird Dog Saloon in Junction City.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Stark differences present in hazing discipline across the country
Editor’s note: Emporia police are investigating a reported locker room hazing incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team, and in the weeks since the incident was first reported, USD 253 administrators have refused to answer basic questions about student safety. Middletown High School, located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, recently reported a hazing incident involving sexual battery which occurred on school grounds. This is how the Middletown school district administration and board of education are handling the case.
Students return to class after gas leak found in Emporia science classroom
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students are back in class after a gas leak was found in an Emporia High School science classroom. The Emporia Fire Department says on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, crews were called to Emporia High School with reports of a gas leak inside the building. When first...
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
Stormont Vail ranks similar to Mayo Clinic in new hospital review model
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s services have ranked similarly to the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in a new hospital review model. Stormont Vail Health says Becker’s Hospital Review reported a new benchmark model which provides a comparison of hospitals in the U.S. similar to the nation’s top 10.
KU’s Burt named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Sam Burt has been named as one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. The University of Kansas says super-senior Sam Burt has been dubbed a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy - college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. Burt is one of 156 semifinalists.
Jury instructions for Dana Chandler retrial reveal jury’s burden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ever wonder what a judge instructs the jury to do during a trial? Here’s a look into the jury instructions for Dana Chandler’s most recent trial. Instruction No. 1: “It is my duty to instruct you in the law that applies to this case, and it is your duty to consider and follow all of the instructions. You must decide the case by applying these instructions to the facts as you find them.”
