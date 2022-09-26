ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

2 hurt in 4-car crash on Seekonk highway

By Melanie DaSilva
 2 days ago

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic was backed up on I-195 during the commute Monday morning after a four-car crash in Seekonk.

Massachusetts State Police say the four vehicles, which included a tractor-trailer, collided around 5:30 a.m. not far from Exit 1.

At least three vehicles had to be towed.

Two people were brought to the hospital, according to police, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

