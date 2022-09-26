Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry Lease
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
2urbangirls.com
LA Councilman O’Farrell proposes $3M rental aid program for 13th District
LOS ANGELES – With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era rental protections likely to expire soon, City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said Wednesday he wants to establish a $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. Several council committees are discussing a potential end date for...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Water board candidate misrepresenting her status to voters
We know there is a LOT of voter apathy with the choices we have for elected office and things that appear “small” truly matter in the “big” scheme of things. I don’t know Joy Langford personally but I do know she was appointed to the Water Replenishment District after a long-term member passed away.
capitalandmain.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
A year after Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by taking their landlords to court, the law has largely failed its purpose. The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses.
thedowneypatriot.com
Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez will face recall election
DOWNEY - The Downey City Clerk has confirmed that enough signatures were collected and verified to send Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez to a recall election. Over 4,500 signatures were submitted earlier this month in a second attempt to recall Alvarez, who represents District 3. The first attempt fell just 35 signatures short.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood voters to decide on minimum wage increase for some healthcare workers
Inglewood residents have big decisions to make this election cycle when they go to the ballot Nov. 8. Residents will vote to either return Inglewood city council incumbents Mayor James Butts, and Councilmembers George Dotson and Alex Padilla to another four-year term or shake things up. It’s our opinion that the most vulnerable of the three is Dotson because he is walking in fog similar to President Joe Biden. I have also observed him using taxpayer funded photos, from city events, on his official campaign social media accounts.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Is a Long Beach City College trustee using a fake name?
I’m a student and would like to submit a news tip. It looks like one of the LBCC trustees is using a fake name. I looked on Transparent California, a website that tracks pay and benefits to government employees. It shows a Long Beach City College Board member with the name Sanaz Ghavini, but we don’t have a board member with that name.
One Month Late On Rent? In LA County, You May Soon Be Protected From Eviction
If enacted, the county’s proposed ban on evictions for renters behind on rent would be the first policy of its kind in the Los Angeles area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Supervisors mocked Latino construction workers for not speaking English, feds say
Supervisors at a California construction company are accused of mocking Latino workers and telling them to go back to their country, federal officials said. Now Goodsell/Wilkins, Inc. is facing a federal lawsuit for subjecting Latino workers to racial and sexual harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a Tuesday, Sept. 27 news release.
2urbangirls.com
UTLA reaches tentative agreement with LAUSD on “Accelerated Days”
LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in response to the overwhelming concerns raised by teachers, students, parents, principals, and other school staff, LAUSD came to an agreement with UTLA to move the district’s four optional “Accelerated Days” from random Wednesdays scattered throughout the school year to winter and spring breaks, thus meeting UTLA demands for uninterrupted instruction and fidelity to the contractual work year.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach mayor clarifies his endorsement for his replacement
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia’s run for congress has him missing more city council meetings than usual which presents an opportunity for Vice-Mayor Rex Richardson to get more face time in front of the public as he campaigns to replace Garcia. Whenever I haven’t been able to be at...
spectrumnews1.com
Critics: AG Rob Bonta moving too slowly to address LA scandals
LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is facing criticism that he has acted too slowly on major investigations into Los Angeles County's government. Bonta took over the sheriff's department’s investigation into Supervisor Sheila Keuhl and Commissioner Patti Giggans amid concern that Sheriff Alex Villanueva was using his department to investigate his political rivals.
highlandernews.org
Horrific conditions at jail facility prove that prisons should become obsolete in American society
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) served as a court appointed monitor of the LA County Jail since 1985. They documented overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and extreme abuse of inmates at the hands of deputies. In early 2012, LA County Sheriff, Lee Baca, succumbed to mounting national pressure to allow access to the jails for study on the feasibility of closing Men’s Central Jail. The ACLU and Sheriff Baca both endorsed a new report around April 2012 that recommended closing the infamous jail within two years.
2urbangirls.com
EPA settles with LA based hazardous waste collection company for violating air emission requirements
LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Monday announced a settlement with Clean Harbors Wilmington LLC for alleged violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act at the company’s Wilmington facility. Clean Harbors has certified that the facility has addressed the claims and agreed to pay a...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Sheriff’s Re-election Campaign Releases New Campaign Video and Fundraising Numbers
The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces fundraising numbers as follows: With 24 hours + remaining on our fundraising deadline, we expect close to $500,000 to have been raised during this reporting period. Sheriff Villanueva’s Campaign has led in fundraising from day 1 and continues to outperform his opponent, showcasing the will of the people of Los Angeles County.
Washington Examiner
George Gascon accused of punishing veteran prosecutors with 'vindictive demotions' after recall bid
Three veteran Los Angeles prosecutors are speaking out against their boss, District Attorney George Gascon, for transferring them to lesser positions after they publicly backed his recall. They say the moves are retaliatory because the trio vocalized how residents have suffered under Gascon’s two-year reign due to slashing charges and...
LA County Board condemns Azerbaijan/Armenia conflict
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday condemning the country of Azerbaijan for the flare-up of military conflict with its neighbor, Armenia. Introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn, the motion directs the board to send a letter to U.S. Speaker of the House...
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
2urbangirls.com
City Improvement Ideas That Make a Difference￼
Government officials and community leaders have the power to enhance communities. Implementing good ideas can make a positive impact on residents. Check out these city improvement ideas that make a difference!. Multi-Modal Shelters. Cities can maximize space with multi-modal shelters. The most common shelter is a multi-modal bike shelter that...
foxla.com
High school athletic trainer charged with assaulting student-athletes at 2 LA-area schools
LOS ANGELES - An athletic trainer was charged Tuesday with sexually assaulting 10 underaged student-athletes at schools he worked at over the last six years, and authorities believe there still may be more victims, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced. Richard Turner, 64, an athletic and personal trainer...
