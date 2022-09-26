The campaign to re-elect Sheriff Alex Villanueva announces the launch of its new campaign video airing across local Los Angeles TV stations and online. In addition, as of the September 24 reporting deadline, the Campaign announces fundraising numbers as follows: With 24 hours + remaining on our fundraising deadline, we expect close to $500,000 to have been raised during this reporting period. Sheriff Villanueva’s Campaign has led in fundraising from day 1 and continues to outperform his opponent, showcasing the will of the people of Los Angeles County.

