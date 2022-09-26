ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville Police Department officials said. The investigation was led by KPD’s Organized Crime Unit and DEA Task Force officers. It began after Jordan was identified as a source in the Western Avenue area, leading officers to believe he was transporting drugs, officials said. Officers reportedly stopped Jordan on Western Avenue and found eight ounces of suspected meth in his car.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville man arrested following meth and heroin distribution investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple felony weapon and drug charges on Tuesday, Sept. 27 as part of a drug distribution investigation, according to a spokesperson for KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A man is arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville

A man is arrested after causing a disturbance at Zoo Knoxville. WVLT reporting that 55 year-old Marcus Winston reportedly entered the zoo last (Tuesday) night which was after-hours but during a private event. Employees reportedly told responders that Winston seemed upset and was yelling while inside the zoo, refusing to leave.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting

‘Coach Heupel’s got juice’ | Kicker Chase McGrath speaks to UT’s chemistry. The planned closure of North River Road is worrying people who live in Monroe county as the area's busiest tourism season prepares to kick off. Flock camera leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police identify Knoxville man hit, killed by car

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Missing New Market woman is found safe.

New Market elderly woman with dementia is found safe. Officials said Sharon Looney went missing yesterday after walking away from her home and did not return. Officials said Looney suffers from dementia and diabetes, which could have impacted her to get home safely. Tennessee Highway Patrol launched a helicopter to...
NEW MARKET, TN
wvlt.tv

Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Alleged: Woman reported bank withdrawals that she made herself

ONEIDA | An Oneida woman who accused other people of illegally withdrawing money from her bank account has been arrested after security video showed that she was the one who made the withdrawals, police say. Theresa A. Grider, 51, of Dean Hill Road, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers...
ONEIDA, TN
WATE

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Henley Street identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Henley Street at Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday where 23-year-old Quinton Fields, of Knoxville, was struck by a car traveling north on Henley Street. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car recovered off steep embankment in Wears Valley

Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a crash on Sunday afternoon that left one driver injured and a power pole down in Knoxville. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was questioned. Burned body found on Watauga Avenue, Knoxville police investigating. Updated: 5 hours ago. The woman...
KNOXVILLE, TN

