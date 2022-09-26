Read full article on original website
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
Suspect in death of Salem police officer Dana Mazola switches plea to guilty
A Salem man pleaded guilty in Newburyport District Court Tuesday to charges in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that took the life of Salem Police Officer Dana Mazola. Juan Marinez, 27, of Salem pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and was found responsible for speeding...
DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
WCVB
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
Suspicious item at Stoneham gas station prompts bomb squad response
STONEHAM, Mass. — A busy section of Stoneham was closed to traffic during the height of the Tuesday morning commute after a suspicious item was found at a gas station. Local and state police were called to the Mobil in the area of Main and South streets near Spot Pond at approximately 7:22 a.m. following a report of device found outside of the gas station.
Wareham Man Arrested in Middleboro for Carrying Illegal Gun While Drunk
MIDDLEBORO — Middleboro police have arrested a 20-year-old Wareham man for possessing a gun with a defaced serial number and two felony firearms charges after officers found the firearm when he was placed into protective custody on Monday. Police said Andrew Labbe was intoxicated and refused to leave a...
bpdnews.com
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
52-year-old Worcester man dies following Oxford motorcycle, truck crash
OXFORD — A 52-year-old Worcester man has died following a motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. The motorcyclist, Keith W. Mattei, succumbed to his injuries, the Worcester District Attorney's office said Wednesday. He passed away Tuesday evening at UMass Memorial Medical Center. On Sunday, police responded...
whdh.com
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
2 missing teenagers, baby found safe, Worcester police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Two missing teenagers and a baby who were reported missing in Worcester have been found safe, police said. Giselle Sales, 16, and Kati Sales, 13, were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s 1-year-old son, Aaron, on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Police Department.
whav.net
Haverhill Police Investigate Gunshots that Damaged Mount Washington Home
Haverhill Police are investigating gunshots, apparently fired early Tuesday morning, that struck a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there were no injuries reported, but damage was observed at the building near the corner of Beacon and Central Streets. “We...
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
whdh.com
BU Police arrest suspect involved in campus stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week. BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Missing Person Located.
The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
Police: Search called off after officers locate Billerica man that abandoned his vehicle after crash
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Search teams combed the area around a busy Wilmington highway for almost 19 hours Tuesday for a man that police said abandoned his vehicle after striking a tractor trailer. A search that started shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday morning ended after 7:00 p.m. once the 54-year-old...
Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway
EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities. Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30...
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
