ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police

A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks

NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
NEWTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, MA
State
Vermont State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Watertown, MA
Crime & Safety
bpdnews.com

Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area

Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Corona#Waltham District Court#The Citizens Bank#Boston District Court#Fitbit
whav.net

Haverhill Police Investigate Gunshots that Damaged Mount Washington Home

Haverhill Police are investigating gunshots, apparently fired early Tuesday morning, that struck a home in the Mount Washington neighborhood. Haverhill Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there were no injuries reported, but damage was observed at the building near the corner of Beacon and Central Streets. “We...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

BU Police arrest suspect involved in campus stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University Police have arrested a Cambridge woman in connection to a stabbing on campus last week. BU Police previously said that at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, they responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person injured from an apparent stab wound, which they determined to be non-life-threatening. BUPD said this is interpersonal violence between two people who knew each other and don’t believe there’s a danger to the public.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Investigation Update: Missing Person Located.

The Boston Police is canceling the missing person alert for Jaslene Cirino, she has been located. Thank you to all that assisted us sharing the information on social media. BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Jaslene Cirino, 10, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the area of 426 Beech Street in Roslindale (Bates Elementary) Cirino was last seen wearing a teal shirt with gold butterflies and blue jeans.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy