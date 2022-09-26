Read full article on original website
ksgf.com
Hains Responding To Treatment, Faces Long Recovery
(KTTS News) — There are some signs of hope for longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains. Hains is being treated for complications of the West Nile Virus at the KU Medical Center in the Kansas City area. Friends say he seems to be responding to treatment after being moved to...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
Flash deal offered for upcoming GloWild at KC Zoo
Kansas City Zoo is holding a flash sale, offering $15 discount tickets to GloWild. Tickets must be bought Sept. 26, and used Sept. 28 or 29.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
KCTV 5
Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) – Two high school soccer teams will take the pitch Tuesday night while raising awareness of a deadly issue on the rise in the Kansas City area. Fentanyl took the life of one of their classmates, Cooper Davis, last August. Davis was 16 years old when...
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
fox4kc.com
Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!
ksgf.com
Fire Damages Springfield Church
(KTTS News) — Fire damaged the Battlefield Apostolic Church this morning near Campbell and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. The church is next to Springfield Fire Station number 9. Fire crews noticed the flames. KY3 says the fire damaged the roof, attic, and kitchen. No word yet on how it...
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
plattecountylandmark.com
Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom
An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
KC family searching for missing teen ask for false serial killer rumors to stop
Rumors on social media are causing more pain for a Kansas City family who is desperately searching for a missing teen.
KCTV 5
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
KCTV 5
Independence mom seeks answers after 17-year-old son died of fentanyl poisoning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nicole Dell said her 17-year-old son Ian was caring, funny and loved making friends. August 10 was another day for them, but something was unusual. “He seemed like he was in a bit of a bad mood, which wasn’t like him,” she said.
