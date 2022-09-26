ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

ksgf.com

Hains Responding To Treatment, Faces Long Recovery

(KTTS News) — There are some signs of hope for longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains. Hains is being treated for complications of the West Nile Virus at the KU Medical Center in the Kansas City area. Friends say he seems to be responding to treatment after being moved to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Rock Out To KC’s Best Tribute Bands At Merriam Drive Live!

MERRIAM, KS
ksgf.com

Fire Damages Springfield Church

(KTTS News) — Fire damaged the Battlefield Apostolic Church this morning near Campbell and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. The church is next to Springfield Fire Station number 9. Fire crews noticed the flames. KY3 says the fire damaged the roof, attic, and kitchen. No word yet on how it...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WOMI Owensboro

The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri

If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
HARTVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
DUENWEG, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Grocery worker allegedly filmed shopper in restroom

An employee of an area grocery store has been charged with allegedly recording a 60-year-old woman in the store’s restroom. The incident took place at the McKeever’s Price Chopper in Parkville at 9107 Hwy. 45 in the afternoon of Thursday, Sept 22. The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office has...
PARKVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
HOLDEN, MO

