DA: Woman murdered, concealed body of Newton man who confronted her over forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a beloved Newton man after investigators say she fatally struck him during an apparent dispute over forged checks. Xiu Fang Ke, 47, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a charge of murder in...
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of the...
Woman Killed Newton Man After He Discovered She Had Been Forging Checks, DA Says
A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 65-year-old man from Newton, Massachusetts, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Wednesday. Ryan said 43-year-old Xiu Fang Ke was arrested Wednesday for killing Leonard Garber in his home on Mt. Vernon Terrace. She was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Newton District Court.
Fall River Man Facing Charges in Two Alleged Armed Robberies
A Fall River, Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in connection with two alleged armed robberies this week in the city, according to the Fall River Police Department. Ronald Joncas, who is 56 years old, was arrested Tuesday after armed robberies on Sunday and Tuesday morning, Fall River police...
Inmate Charged in Attack That Severely Injured MCI-Shirley Corrections Officer
An inmate at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley has been indicted in connection with an attack that left a corrections officer at the facility fighting for his life. Roy Booth, 40, was indicted Wednesday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily...
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
Worcester Police searching for two missing teens and a baby
Worcester Police are asking for public assistance in order to locate two missing teenagers and a baby. According to Worcester Police, the two teens, 16-year-old Giselle Sales and 13-year-old Kati Sales were last seen leaving their Cambridge Street home with Giselle’s one-year-old son Aaron. Those with information related to...
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that Occurred in the Longwood Medical Area
Boston Police Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking assistance in identifying the above-pictured suspect relative to an Aggravated Assault and Battery that occurred in the area of Binney Street in the Longwood Medical Area. This incident occurred on the morning of Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 1:50 pm. The...
Wareham Man Arrested in Middleboro for Carrying Illegal Gun While Drunk
MIDDLEBORO — Middleboro police have arrested a 20-year-old Wareham man for possessing a gun with a defaced serial number and two felony firearms charges after officers found the firearm when he was placed into protective custody on Monday. Police said Andrew Labbe was intoxicated and refused to leave a...
Suspect arrested, arraigned after weekend shooting involving unmarked Boston police vehicle
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail after shooting into an unmarked Boston police vehicle over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Alberto Polanco, 20, is facing a number of gun-related charges after he allegedly shot into the vehicle on Sunday, Sept....
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
Nashua police arrest man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls at park
NASHUA, N.H. — On Friday, Nashua police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to teenagers at Mine Falls Park. Keith Bernasconi, 42, of Nashua, faces charges of attempted felonious sexual assault. Police said they received reports Wednesday and Thursday of a man making lewd gestures towards teenage girls...
Roxbury Man accused of shooting at officer says he was the victim
Boston - The man who Boston police say shot at them told a judge he was the one being shot at. The police report says investigators did track down a gun. They also did a gunshot residue test on the suspect’s hands but it may have been too late.
Police investigate shooting in Roslindale that left one person wounded
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood after a victim was reportedly shot in the arm. Officers were called to the area sometime after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a victim had been shot near 25 Pleasantview Street, off of Cummins Highway.
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge
Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
Officer Nearly Assassinated in Brazen and Targeted ShooTing by H-Block Gang Member in Roxbury
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 18:00 hours, a Boston Police officer assigned to District E-13’s Drug Control Unit was nearly shot and killed while in his vehicle conducting an investigation at 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to the officer and other witnesses, the suspect approached the...
52-year-old Worcester man dies following Oxford motorcycle, truck crash
OXFORD — A 52-year-old Worcester man has died following a motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. The motorcyclist, Keith W. Mattei, succumbed to his injuries, the Worcester District Attorney's office said Wednesday. He passed away Tuesday evening at UMass Memorial Medical Center. On Sunday, police responded...
