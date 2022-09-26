ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kcur.org

Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later

KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
KANSAS CITY, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Overland Park ranks among top 10 best cities for those with disabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has ranked as the seventh friendliest city in the nation for those with disabilities. WalletHub.com - the personal-finance experts - says with National Disability Employment Awareness Month just around the corner and an average monthly Social Security disability payment of $1.231.80, it said it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities.
KMBC.com

Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City

The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
KANSAS CITY, MO

