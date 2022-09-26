Read full article on original website
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kcur.org
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later
KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
WIBW
Overland Park ranks among top 10 best cities for those with disabilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park has ranked as the seventh friendliest city in the nation for those with disabilities. WalletHub.com - the personal-finance experts - says with National Disability Employment Awareness Month just around the corner and an average monthly Social Security disability payment of $1.231.80, it said it released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities.
A Missouri city made the List for Best Small Towns in the Midwest
The town has a population of fewer than 1,800 people but it is special enough to make a travel website list of the Best Small Towns in the Midwest. So why have we never heard of this little town before?. The little town of Weston, Missouri made it onto the...
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
KMBC.com
Starlink satellites visible across night sky in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — See a strange strip of lights in the sky last night? You're not alone. The string of lights that popped up over the Kansas City area Sunday night was a Starlink satellite train. It's part of a network of 60 satellite trains launched by SpaceX.
Why Hurricane Ian could impact food prices for months
Hurricane Ian could hit fertilizer plants in Florida, causing food prices to go even higher for months as farmers try to access supplies.
bluevalleypost.com
Five Guys burger chain opening soon at Overland Park’s growing Bluhawk development
Five Guys national hamburger chain will soon be available at Bluhawk shopping center in southern Overland Park. The details: Stu Stram, head of property management and development of the Bluhawk shopping center, said the new Five Guys franchise there is set to open next month. Stram said an exact date...
Dana & Parks: Getting sued over leaving a bad review
The next time you want to leave a bad review for a business, you might want to think twice – it could land you in a world of legal troubles.
Kansas City to vote on joining lawsuit against Missouri gun law
Kansas City leaders advanced a resolution to add the city's name to a lawsuit challenging Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
kcur.org
Longer wait times, staff cuts possible at Mid-Continent Public Library after board slashes budget
Month-long wait times for books, reduced staff, outdated technology — all are possible effects for patrons of the Mid-Continent Public Library system after the board of trustees voted to reduce the institution's primary source of revenue, according to staff scrambling to find savings. Last week, the library’s board voted...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best soup in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍲
It definitely feels like fall now, with cooler temperatures and a crisp bite to the air in Johnson County. Which means you may be looking for food that warms you up and sticks to your ribs. That’s what on this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers for...
bluevalleypost.com
K9 Resorts, ‘luxury dog hotel’ offering private suites for pets, coming to Overland Park
A new form of luxury lodging for dogs is about to open in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Pet boarding services K9 Resorts is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first “luxury dog hotel” in the city on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
Congressman, Jackson County warn of rising deed fraud
You've heard of stolen cars, now Kansas City, Missouri is dealing with a new problem on the rise. Someone stealing your entire home.
Columbia Missourian
A store named Stuff sells fine art, jewelry and more in Kansas City
The Simmons sisters opened a store named Stuff in central Kansas City in 1996, where it has been ever since. Over time, the name evolved to represent the business values of community support and loyalty. “I remember we said, ‘Just call it Stuff for now,’” Casey Simmons said. “And then...
Police commissioners welcome federal civil rights investigation into KCPD
Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners says it welcomes the Department of Justice's civil rights investigation into the department.
Johnson County commissioner wants answers in sheriff's election investigation
Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick told the KSHB 41 I-Team the only way she knows about some details of the sheriff's investigation is through various videos posted online.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
