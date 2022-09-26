ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cazoo Group#The European Union#Viking Global
Motley Fool

S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
The Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Amazon can count on growth in e-commerce and cloud computing over time. Johnson & Johnson is spinning off its weakest business -- and focusing on its strengths. Coca-Cola’s revenue is climbing in spite of recent headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades

American Electric Power has returned capital to shareholders via a dividend for more than a century, and it's well positioned to maintain the streak. Emerson Electric’s 2.7% dividend yield and long-term growth prospects make it attractive for income-seeking investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

When the market panics, it opens up tremendous opportunities. Looking past the short-term to the decade ahead, these three all-star stocks look like bargains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA Will Be Smaller Than Expected. That's a Good Thing.

Retirees are set to receive one of the largest COLAs in history. However, new data suggests it could be smaller than anticipated. There's good news and bad news about the upcoming adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?

WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn’t make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy